Facebook allows anyone to find and peruse your friends list by default. If you’re doing a privacy sweep on the website, you might be wondering how you can keep this info to yourself. Read on to learn how to make your friends list private on Facebook.

There are a number of different configurations you can choose when it comes to hiding your friends list. This means you can choose to leave it public, set it as private or pick and choose which Facebook users can flip through it by name.

This guide will take you through the steps needed to set your friends list to your eyes only but, if you want to do some more fine-tuning, you can do so in the final step. Keep reading to learn how to make your Facebook friends list private…

If you’re interested in learning more about Facebook and your data, you can also visit our guide, Is Facebook Safe?.

What you’ll need:

A phone, tablet or laptop

A Facebook account

The Short Version

Open Facebook Go to your settings Click ‘Privacy’ Click ‘Edit’ next to ‘Who Can see Your Friends List?’ Select ‘Only Me’

How to make your friends list private on Facebook Step

1 Go to your Facebook home page We’ll be using screenshots from the browser version of Facebook. Step

2 Click on the down facing arrow This will be in the top right corner of your screen. Step

3 Click Settings & Privacy This is the cog icon. Step

4 Click Settings Or hit the cog icon again. Step

5 Click Privacy This will take you to your privacy settings. Step

6 Click Edit next to Who Can Send You Friend Requests You might need to scroll down to see this option. Step

7 Click the blue button and choose Only Me That’s it. Only you will be able to view your friends list going forward.