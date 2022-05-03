 large image

How to make your friends list private on Facebook

Facebook allows anyone to find and peruse your friends list by default. If you’re doing a privacy sweep on the website, you might be wondering how you can keep this info to yourself. Read on to learn how to make your friends list private on Facebook.

There are a number of different configurations you can choose when it comes to hiding your friends list. This means you can choose to leave it public, set it as private or pick and choose which Facebook users can flip through it by name.

This guide will take you through the steps needed to set your friends list to your eyes only but, if you want to do some more fine-tuning, you can do so in the final step. Keep reading to learn how to make your Facebook friends list private…

If you’re interested in learning more about Facebook and your data, you can also visit our guide, Is Facebook Safe?.

What you’ll need: 

  • A phone, tablet or laptop
  • A Facebook account 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Facebook 
  2. Go to your settings 
  3. Click ‘Privacy’ 
  4. Click ‘Edit’ next to ‘Who Can see Your Friends List?’ 
  5. Select ‘Only Me’

  1. Step
    1

    Go to your Facebook home page

    We’ll be using screenshots from the browser version of Facebook. Facebook home page

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the down facing arrow

    This will be in the top right corner of your screen. Facebook home page

  3. Step
    3

    Click Settings & Privacy

    This is the cog icon. Facebook settings

  4. Step
    4

    Click Settings

    Or hit the cog icon again. Facebook settings

  5. Step
    5

    Click Privacy

    This will take you to your privacy settings. Facebook account settings

  6. Step
    6

    Click Edit next to Who Can Send You Friend Requests

    You might need to scroll down to see this option. Facebook friends list privacy settings

  7. Step
    7

    Click the blue button and choose Only Me

    That’s it. Only you will be able to view your friends list going forward. Facebook friends list privacy settings

Troubleshooting

Can I set it up so specific people can/can’t see my friends list?

Yes, there are a number of options between having your friends list set as public or ‘Only Me’. You can also set your list to be viewed by friends, specific friends, friends except and dive deeper into custom settings in the last step we cover in this guide.

Can I block my name from appearing on other users’ friends lists?

No, you can only control who can view your own friends list. This means that if a friend has their list set as public, everyone will still be able to see that you’re friends through that person’s profile.

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

