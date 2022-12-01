How to add new words to the iPhone autocorrect dictionary

If your iPhone keeps annoyingly over-correcting your text input, here’s how to solve the problem by adding new words to your dictionary.

Let’s say you’re sending your friend a text using an abbreviation or slang term. It might seem normal enough to you, but if your iPhone’s dictionary doesn’t recognise the word, then it might replace your friendly jargon with an official word that often doesn’t have the same meaning. This is frustrating, but fortunately you can change this state of affairs by adding a new word to the iPhone dictionary; this article explains how, in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Scroll down to General

Tap on Keyboard

Select Text Replacement

Tap the + symbol at the top right

Enter your word

Your new word is now in your iPhone’s dictionary