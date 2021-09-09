Here’s how you can customize your profile image on Amazon Prime Video in just a few minutes.

If you’re looking to customise your Amazon account, you now have the option of adding personas from Amazon Original shows and films.

We’ve put together this easy guide that’ll tell you how to change your profile photo on Amazon services to help you distinguish yourself from the crowd.

How to change your profile photo on Amazon

To start, you’ll want to log in to your Amazon account on your phone or another device. From there it’s just a few simple steps:

Go into your Account Go down to Personalisation and click Edit Tap your profile image and follow the on-screen instructions Click save

After that, your profile image should be saved. If you share your account with friends or family, they can change their profile images as well.

How to change your profile image on Prime Video

As with Amazon, you’ll want to sign in to your Amazon Prime account, from there it will only take a few steps until your favourite TV character is on your profile.

Select My Stuff Tap on the profile name that you want to edit from the drop-down menu Tap Edit Click on the profile you want to edit again Tap the profile image and choose an image from the available list Click save

And there you have it, you can change your profile picture to match your favorite Amazon TV character, or set everyone up as the cast of The Boys. You can also change your profile image as much as you like, so there’s nothing stopping you from choosing a new favorite each week.