Voice control is now available for Deezer subscriptions on Apple HomePod and HomePod mini speakers, so iOS users who listen via Deezer can now play music hands-free.

According to analytics conducted by Adobe Research, 70% of smart speaker owners use voice control to regularly plays music. Given that figure comes from 2018 (which feels a long time ago now), that’s unlikely to have changed given how prominent smart speakers now figure in people’s lives.

Given Apple’s rather restrictive controls over third-party apps that access to its products, Deezer is one of a few streaming services it allows to play music directly to iOS devices. You can set Deezer as your default music streaming service for Apple devices, and ask Siri to play any track from Deezer’s 73 million strong library.

Paying subscribers with iOS 14.3 and above on their device, as well as the latest software on the HomePod can use this feature. Enabling voice control also allows for playback of specific tracks, artists, albums, favourites or playlists. If Deezer isn’t you default music streaming service on iOS, you’ll need to make sure to say “on Deezer” at the end of every command. For example, “Hey Siri, play Bad Bunny on Deezer”.

Two things you can’t do with the HomePod and HomePod Mini is shuffle your favourite tracks. The second is that Deezer on HomePod and HomePod mini does not support podcasts, audiobooks and live radio functionality.

So, enough waffling from us. It’s time to figure out how to get voice control enabled with Deezer on Apple HomePod speakers.

How to enable voice control for Deezer on Apple HomePod and Mini speakers

In order to use voice control, you will need to connect your Deezer to the HomePod. If you have a free Deezer account though, you can’t use Siri integration.

Open the Deezer app on iOS

Hit the ‘cog’ icon and head to Settings

Tap on “Connect with HomePod”

And that is that. It really is that simple. With Deezer and the HomePod speaker synced, if you’re on the Deezer HiFi plan, you can play tracks in high fidelity audio (that’s FLAC lossless) and have Siri fling the music to your HomePod speaker

Deezer is Spotify’s oldest rival, and we gave it a ‘Recommended’ rating when we last reviewed it, lauding the much needed improvements it has made to become a solid competitor to the likes of Spotify and Tidal. The cheapest price for an Individual plan (other than Student) is £9.99 / $9.99 / €9.99. A yearly subscription costs £89.91 / $99.90 / €99.90.

In terms of availability, the Deezer on HomePod and HomePod mini feature has rolled out to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Spain, UK and USA.