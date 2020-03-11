Deezer is turning your TV into a karaoke machine via Chromecast

“First I was afraid, I was petrified, kept thinkin’ I could never live without you by my side…”

Sorry about that, we were just enjoying the new Deezer feature that enables music streamers to cast song lyrics to a TV screen.

And, in case you were wondering, yes, the lyrics are highlighted in real time, effectively giving subscribers their very own home karaoke machine, without having to get up in front of a pub full of people.

The feature relies on a Chromecast dongle, or a television with a Chromecast build-in, like an Android TV for example. Here’s a lovely GIF showing the feature, which will be available to free and paid subscribers, in all it’s glory:

And here’s how the feature works, courtesy of the streaming service itself:

First, find a song that you want to rock out to

Tap the cast icon at the top right-hand corner of your mobile device

Select your Chromecast approved device

Pop out lyrics to your favorite track and sing-a-long

Now all you need is a microphone, a mini amplifier and enough booze to lower everyone’s inhibitions and you’re got yourselves a karaoke party.

“Music listening has become a multi-device experience. One day you’re in the mood for lyrics on the big screen, the next you’re playing music on loud speakers. Now, with Chromecast, it’s not an either-or situation,” said Deezer’s Chief Product and Growth Officer, Stefan Tweraser.

The feature might be a nice carrot for users to make the switch to Deezer, which is one of the lesser-subscribed streaming services in the United Kingdom. Could we see Spotify follow suit? It recently began testing the addition of lyrics again.

Apple could also consider doing the same for Apple Music via AirPlay and Apple TV. That way everyone could have their own Friday night singsong.

What are your karaoke go-to’s? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

