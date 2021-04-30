Deezer’s new widget player lets you embed music on your website

Deezer has just launched a new feature that lets you share music and podcasts directly on your website or blog.

The streaming service announced the widget player on the Deezer blog. The player gives website owners and bloggers the opportunity to share songs, artists, playlists, albums and podcast episodes directly on their site via widgets, meaning visitors can listen to the tracks without switching over to the Deezer app.

“Whether you’re an artist promoting an album, or a die-hard music lover that wants to share an amazing track, our customised widgets are designed to help you get heard”, said Deezer’s Director of Partnership Solutions, Nicolas Pinoteau in the announcement.

“All you need to follow is our simple three-step process to embed any widget of your choice. The only hard part is deciding what you want to share and preview”.

Deezer has created a widget landing page for the feature where you can enter the song’s URL and customise the design to make sure it matches your website.

The announcement comes not long after Spotify launched its own mini-player in collaboration with Facebook. Like the Deezer player, the Spotify mini-player can be used by artists and fans alike to share recommendations with friends and family.

However, unlike the Spotify player, Deezer users can only share a preview of a song as the widget is limited to 30 seconds of music or a full podcast episode.

Another difference is that the Deezer widget player is made to be used on a website or blog, while the Spotify mini-player is solely intended for sharing recommendations with your Facebook friends.

How to embed the Deezer widget player in a website

To add a Deezer widget to a website, simply follow the instructions below:

Go to deezer.com and find the song or playlist you want to share

Copy the URL

Visit Deezer’s widget landing page

Paste the song or playlist URL into the ‘Step 1’ field

Choose between the Light, Dark and Auto themes

Set the dimensions of your widget

Copy the code from the bottom of the page and add it to your website

You can also create a widget by heading to Deezer’s desktop website and clicking on the ‘Share’ menu.

The feature is available worldwide. For more on Deezer, make sure to check out our review of the music streaming service, as well as our guide to turning your TV into a karaoke machine with Deezer and Chromecast.