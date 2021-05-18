Music streaming services have definitely stepped up their game in recent weeks. Whether you’ve been considering signing up for Spotify or Apple Music, or are simply looking to save a bit of cash by cutting down your subscriptions, here’s how to cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited plan.

Amazon recently announced that its lossless Amazon Music HD tier will be included with Amazon Music Unlimited at no additional cost to subscribers going forward. The news came on the same day that Apple announced that it would be bringing support for lossless audio to Apple Music, and just months after Spotify announced Spotify HiFi.

With so many streaming sites supporting lossless audio right now (we haven’t forgotten Tidal), you may be tempted to switch up your streaming services.

Whether you’re looking to switch music apps or are simply done with Amazon Music Unlimited, here’s how to cancel your Unlimited subscription today.

How to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited

There are a handful of ways to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited, depending on whether you subscribed via Amazon, iTunes or another third party.

If you subscribed to the music streaming site through Amazon directly, you can cancel your subscription by simply heading to your Amazon Music settings. Here’s how:

Open your Amazon Music settings

Go to ‘Amazon Music Unlimited’

Locate the ‘Subscription Renewal’ section and choose ‘Cancel’

Confirm to cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription

If you subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited through iTunes, you’ll need to visit Apple’s support page to cancel your subscription. The same rule applies for any third party through which you may have subscribed, such as your mobile network.

Once you cancel your subscription, you’ll continue to have access to Unlimited until the end date stated in your settings. However, once this date is up, Amazon will grey out any Unlimited titles in your library, meaning you’ll no longer be able to play them.