It’s been speculated and rumoured for a couple of weeks now and Apple has officially unveiled that its Apple Music streaming service will be supporting lossless audio, as well as Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos compatibility to subscribers for no extra charge.

Apple will be making the entire library, which features more than 75 million tracks, available in lossless audio quality (ALAC).

So the price will remain at its current $9.99 / £9.99 / €9.99 price point, and subscribers will be getting access to tracks in 16-bit/44.1kHz all the way to Hi-Res lossless files at 24-bit/192kHz. Subscribers will need to opt in for Hi-Res audio due to the size and bandwidth of the files. Apple’s press release also stated that external equipment will be needed too, such as a USB DAC.

Apple also announced that it is bringing Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to Apple Music as well. Apple Music will default to automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones that feature the H1 or W1 chip. That’s a list includes the AirPods (2019), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Beats PowerBeats Pro and Solo Pro. The latest versions of the iPhone, iPad and Mac will support this feature too.

Apple says that the Music streaming service will be adding new Atmos tracks ‘constantly’, with a curated set of Atmos playlists made available for subscribers to find their favourite tracks. Discovery of Dolby Atmos tracks will be made easier by a badge on the detail page

