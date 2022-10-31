What is Twitter verification? All about the little blue tick

There are few social media status symbols quite like being verified on Twitter. The blue tick lets you know when the celebrity, politician, artist or influencer you follow is actually them as opposed to literally anyone else posing behind a screen.

We’ve put together this guide to detail everything you need to know about Twitter verification, including who can get verified, what it means, how much it costs and how you can get that little blue tick…

What is Twitter verification?

Verification is Twitter’s system for letting users know a popular account is authentic. It’s what prevents @taylorswift from stealing followers meant for @taylorswift13 and @newyorktimes from spreading fake headlines while pretending to be @nytimes.

To get that blue badge, your account has to hit three criteria. It must be authentic, it must be notable and the account must be active.

How do you get a verified account on Twitter?

If you’re hoping to have your Twitter account verified, you should first ensure you meet the three criteria:

Authentic – Twitter will require you to submit either a link to an official website that references you, an official email address or ID verification, such as your driving licence or passport.

Notable – Your account must represent or be associated with a prominently recognised individual or brand.

Active – Your account must be public with a profile name, profile image and have been signed into in the last six months.

Once you’re sure you meet these requirements, all you need to do is head into your account settings, hit ‘Account Information’, enter your password, go to ‘Verified’ and hit ‘Request Verification’.

This will kickstart the verification process.

Can a normal person get verified on Twitter?

Anyone can apply for verification, but you’ll only be considered if you fit into one of the below categories:

Government

News organisations, individuals in news & journalists

Companies, brands & organisations

Entertainment

Sports & gaming

Activists & organisers

Content creators & influential individuals

Even so, there’s no guarantee you’ll get the blue tick.

There are also a number of account types that cannot be verified, including parody accounts, unofficial fan accounts, pets, fictional characters, accounts that have violated Twitter’s platform manipulation and spam policies (i.e. those who have bought and sold followers) and accounts associated with creating hateful content.

How much does it cost to be Twitter verified?

It currently costs nothing to be verified on Twitter. However, that could all change in the near future.

The social media site was recently acquired by Elon Musk, who reportedly has plans to make verification a paid Twitter Blue feature. According to Platformer, you’ll soon need to pay $4.99 a month to keep your verification or risk losing the little blue tick.

This report was followed by a tweet by Musk confirming that “The whole verification process is being revamped right now”, along with an article from The Verge suggesting that the new version of Twitter Blue required to remain verified will run a cost of $19.99 a month.

None of this has been officially confirmed just yet, but a paid verification process could definitely change the meaning of the blue tick going forward.