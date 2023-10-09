Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Personal Voice? Apple’s AI tool explained

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Apple’s iOS 17 brings a new accessibility feature, and it’s called Personal Voice. The new tool creates a synthesised voice that you can use to communicate with others on your iPhone. Here are the basics.

Apple offers a range of accessibility options across its apps, and Personal Voice is a brand-new addition.

This feature is available across iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and MacOS Sonoma, meaning you can access it on iPhone 12 or later, iPad Air (5th Gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen) or later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th Gen) or later and M-series Macs.

What is Personal Voice?

Personal Voice is a new accessibility feature from Apple. The tool allows you to create a synthesised voice that can then be used to speak on FaceTime and phone calls. It can also be used within assistive communication apps as well as in person.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more.  Grab your 7 day free trial now.

  • Apple
  • 7 day free trial
  • £6.99 p/m
Sign up

To create a new voice, your iOS 17, iPadOS 17 or MacOS Sonoma device will ask you to recite 15 minutes of audio. Personal Voice will then process your speech overnight when your device is charged and on Wi-Fi. Your speech is processed using on-device machine learning to ensure this data is kept private and secure.

You’ll then be able to create multiple voices from your inputted audio. For a more in-depth guide on how to do this, read our how to set up a personal voice guide.

Apple touts Personal Voice as being for users at risk of losing their ability to speak, including “those with a recent diagnosis of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or other conditions that can progressively impact speaking ability”.

Philip Green, a board member and ALS advocate at the Team Gleason nonprofits declared, “At the end of the day, the most important thing is being able to communicate with friends and family … If you can tell them you love them, in a voice that sounds like you, it makes all the difference in the world, and being able to create your synthetic voice on your iPhone in just 15 minutes is extraordinary.”

You might like…

What is eMMC?

What is eMMC?

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
What is the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1?

What is the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1?

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
What is Microsoft’s Ink Anywhere? The writing technology explained

What is Microsoft’s Ink Anywhere? The writing technology explained

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
What is Windows Copilot? The Microsoft AI explained

What is Windows Copilot? The Microsoft AI explained

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
What is Apple’s Universal Purchase?

What is Apple’s Universal Purchase?

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
What is USB-PD? The charging standard explained

What is USB-PD? The charging standard explained

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.