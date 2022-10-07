 large image

What is Lionsgate Plus and how do you get it?

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

There’s a new streaming service on the block in Lionsgate Plus, except it’s actually the same as one that’s been around for years.

As of late September 2022, premium streaming service Starz Play was rebranded as Lionsgate+ in the UK and 35 other markets outside of the United States.

If you aren’t familiar with it, here is the lowdown on what Lionsgate Plus and how to get it.

What is Lionsgate Plus?

la la land on Lionsgate Plus
credit: Lionsgate

Lionsgate Plus is an OTT (over-the-top) streaming service from US entertainment company Lionsgate. It was called Starz Play for several years after Lionsgate bought Starz for $4.4bn back in 2016, but has now been rebranded in 35 countries outside of the U.S. as Lionsgate+.

Lionsgate+ is the place where you can watch original titles such as Outlander, Station Eleven, The Serpent Queen, The Great, Power Book, Gaslit, Tokyo Vice, Blindspotting, Dr Death, Doom Patrol and more.

Film-wise it has a variety, some of which it owns and other titles that it licenses. Currently it has La La Land, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), Steve Jobs and the Halloween series, which will come in use for hallowed eve scares.

The library isn’t as big as what you’d get from the likes of Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video, but there’s some solid titles available to watch.

How do I get Lionsgate Plus?

Lionsgate+ is available in a number of ways. You could subscribe to it outright for £5.99/month. What video quality you get for the price seems to be HD with no 4K tier, and you can stream on up to four devices at a time as well as download content for offline watching.

Device support includes Android devices running Android 5 and higher, “most” Android TV devices; Apple devices running iOS 12 or newer, Windows 8 and Apple OSX 10.5.7 and above, and current browser versions of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Apple Safari.

You could also sign up to Lionsgate Plus as an additional channel on another platform via Prime Video Channels, Roku, Apple TV and Virgin TV.

For a limited time only as part of the rebrand, you can sign up and get the first 30-days free.

