Which game apps are available on Sky Live?

Sky Live is the latest addition to the British broadcaster’s roster of products for your living room, taking the form of a camera that sits on top of the Sky Glass TV.

A criticism of Sky Glass was its lack of gaming support, specifically technologies such as Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rates that have become common place in the TV market. Turns out that Sky had other ideas.

Sky Live opens the TV up to Zoom meetings, Watch Together, and interactive video games through the tracking system in the camera. Sky Glass never really intended to be a TV for the hardcore gamers but for a family audience. If you’re all about that FPS and input lag, you should look elsewhere.

If you have no idea what those terms mean then keep on reading! Sky Live has a massive selection of games aimed at kids and the family, with single and two-player modes possible in some of them. With frequent updates in the pipeline, here are all the gaming apps available through Sky Live (and a few others too).

All the apps available on Sky Live

Active Arcade

This app is made up of 14 mini-games such as Reaction, Galaxy Jumpers, and Whack A Mole that enourage players to get active by moving their body, transforming your living room space into a digital playground.

Air Racer

Air Racer turns your body into an airplane as you use your arms to control the pitch, speed, and yaw of a plane as you navigate courses.

Beep Beep Bop

Beep Beep Bop introduces an AI host (this one is friendly) in a series of games intended to get people active. Play in single-player mode or in co-op.

Disc Jump

With Disc Jump this is another game where you’ll have to use your body to jump across the spinning posts, but you must make sure you’re not knocked off by the villains looking to spoil your fun.

Food Hop

Less a hop and more a slide down a food mountain. With this game your body is an avatar that you’ve got to make sure doesn’t fall off the mountain completely.

Fruit Ninja

All you need to do is slice fruit and avoid the bombs. Easy, right? This game will give you a fair challenge in terms of keeping track of all the fruit you need to slice, and it’ll work off any calories you had for lunch, too.

Go Keeper

The much maligned but underrated position of goal-tending gets the spotlight in this game, as you play as a goalkeeper, using your hands to block the ball. Can be played in one- or two-player modes.

Lego Ninjago Spinjitzu Academy

Comprised of three games, Spinjitzu Academy is where a player can use their body motion to control a character. Only available in single-player mode.

Luminous

Luminous is another avoid the obstacle-type game, involving players travelling down a tunnel and collecting shields by leaning left and right. Keep going as far as you can to get a high score.

Party Fowl

A game designed for families where you compete against one another in a series of mini-games.

Paw Patrol Pawsome Fitness

We haven’t a clue about Paw Patrol, but we’re sure that anyone below the age of 10 is absolutely familiar. With this version, Chase, Marshall, Skye, and Rubble, are ready to help kids to clap, jump, and move along with some “pawsome” music.

Peppa Pig Jump and Giggle

We can’t say we know much about Peppa Pig either, other than she likes jumping in muddy puddles and making a mess. That’s what you (or more likely your children) get to do through ten episodic games. Multiplayer is also available.

Morph Thingy Ma Bobstacle Course

Morph is back is this game where you have to avoid as many obstacles as possible by rolling, jumping, and generally avoiding blocks thrown your way. It is a little tiring, and in our opinion, the tracking could be a tad more accurate.

Monopoly

The classic board game is now available on a TV. In this version you can play with your family and friends in a 3D version (or play against the computer to improve your skills). Multiplayer mode is available through Sky Glass TVs, as well as Android and iOS devices.

mvmnt

Can’t or just unwilling to make the effort to get to your (increasingly) expensive gym? Why not perform exercises from the comfort of your own home in this exclusive app to Sky Live. The camera can track your body’s skeletal structure to ensure you’re performing the exercises correctly. This is the premium version of the service that comes at no extra cost with Live.

Scooby Doo Sandwich Stack

Like Mr C The Slide Man’s Cha-Cha Slide, with this game you move Scooby and Shaggy to the left and to the right to collect falling ingredients. Maybe it’s not quite like Cha-Cha Slide with the last bit.

Starri

If you thought rhyhtm action games had disappeared, think again. Starri brings the concept to TVs as you hit targets by swinging your arms to the rhythm of the beat. There are two modes available with Slash and Catch.

Stingray Karaoke

Got a great voice? You’ll want to belt it out with Stingray Karaoke. There doesn’t seem to be a need for accessories, with thousands of songs available to sing. You can view yourself on screen performing, as well as record and play back your performances and share on social media. Filters and background affects can be applied to create a unique experience.

Tunnel Jam

A game that combines vigorous exercise and music for the family as players jump from one platform to the other to make their way up the tunnel.

Video Booth

With Video Booth you can create videos and photos to share with friends and family, with the camera able to create augmented reality effects to put you into certain situations, such as having the code from The Matrix as your background.

Watch Together

Not in the same (physical) space, but want to catch a movie or watch sports with friends and family? Load up Watch Together and you’ll be able to view and hear people on the same stream. It doesn’t work with BBC, ITV, or Channel 4, though, and you can’t watch apps such as Netflix either.

Zoom

There was a time when Zoom was the only word uttered out of people’s mouths, but in the post-pandemic age, people still use it as a means of communication. For those who want to catch-up with family they may otherwise may not be able to reach, Sky Live offers dedicated Zoom video calling with most of its features intact.