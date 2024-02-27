Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Honor Magic Portal?

Honor’s Magic Portal was unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, and promises Honor users a more personalised and intuitive experience with the help of AI. 

Read on to learn more about the new Honor Magic Portal, how it works and which devices you can find the new feature on. 

What is Magic Portal?

As most technology brands are utilising AI in their new device launches, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Honor is following suit. As described by Honor, Magic Portal is part of their new ‘AI-empowered cross-OS collaboration and human-centric intent-based AI.’

In simpler terms, Magic Portal uses artificial intelligence to understand user messaging and behaviour, and subsequently streamlines complicated tasks into single-step processes. This should result in a much more seamless user experience.

For example, one of the key features of Magic Portal is that it can recognise addresses in a message and directs users to Google Maps, to get streamlined navigation information. 

Similarly to the new Circle to Search feature found on Google Pixel smartphones, Magic Portal can also recognise items on the screen and help users find them through online shopping channels. 

In order to use Magic Portal, users just need to long-press a message or image and drag it into the Magic Portal on the side, with its AI determining what the appropriate action is. 

Where can I find Magic Portal?

Honor unveiled Magic Portal recently at MWC 2024, alongside their new flagship smartphone the Magic 6 Pro and the new MagicBook Pro 16 laptop. Currently, these are the only devices that feature Magic Portal.

However, Magic Portal does support over 100 of the most-used apps in the world, including Tiktok and Facebook. This means you shouldn’t need to download dedicated native Honor apps to try Magic Portal out.

Because Magic Portal is leveraging the AI powers of the latest processors, it’s highly unlikely that this feature will become available to older Honor phones, tablets and laptops.

