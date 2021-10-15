Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Netflix wins TV service of the year

Netflix has won the reader voted TV service of the year category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

With readers voting in their numbers, they chose the OG video streaming service over a wealth of competition that included Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and BBC iPlayer.

With the video streaming wars heating up thanks to the number of new players in the market, the fact that Netflix has managed to keep its place as the streaming destination in the minds of readers shows it is still the marker by which other services are measured by.

And while Netflix has raised its prices in 2021 – for the full package its the most expensive option – it hasn’t stopped streamers from making the service part of their appointment viewing each week, with the likes of Squid Game, The Fear Street trilogy and suspense film Oxygen proving their output hasn’t slowed despite the issues the pandemic has caused.

The Readers Awards’ winners are chosen by the readers of Trusted Reviews, with votes collected over a period that runs from August to end of September.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

This 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is now over. We’ll see you next year.