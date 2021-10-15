 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Netflix wins TV service of the year

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Netflix has won the reader voted TV service of the year category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

With readers voting in their numbers, they chose the OG video streaming service over a wealth of competition that included Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and BBC iPlayer.

With the video streaming wars heating up thanks to the number of new players in the market, the fact that Netflix has managed to keep its place as the streaming destination in the minds of readers shows it is still the marker by which other services are measured by.

And while Netflix has raised its prices in 2021 – for the full package its the most expensive option – it hasn’t stopped streamers from making the service part of their appointment viewing each week, with the likes of Squid Game, The Fear Street trilogy and suspense film Oxygen proving their output hasn’t slowed despite the issues the pandemic has caused.

The Readers Awards’ winners are chosen by the readers of Trusted Reviews, with votes collected over a period that runs from August to end of September.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

This 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is now over. We’ll see you next year.

You might like…

Apple Music could be making its way over to the PS5

Apple Music could be making its way over to the PS5

Gemma Ryles 7 mins ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Vodafone picks up Mobile Service Provider (UK) of the Year

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Vodafone picks up Mobile Service Provider (UK) of the Year

Max Parker 55 mins ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Verizon Wireless wins Mobile Service Provider (US) prize

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Verizon Wireless wins Mobile Service Provider (US) prize

Max Parker 55 mins ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Xbox Game Pass wins best streaming gaming service

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Xbox Game Pass wins best streaming gaming service

Ryan Jones 55 mins ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Virgin wins Best Broadband UK

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Virgin wins Best Broadband UK

Max Parker 55 mins ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Our Reader Voted winners revealed

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Our Reader Voted winners revealed

Hannah Davies 56 mins ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.