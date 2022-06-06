Apple’s WWDC conference is in full swing, with the Cupertino giant announcing a slate of new features for its iOS MacOS and iPadOS interfaces, as well as new Macbooks and M2 processors.

Among the features announced in the blizzard of announcements was Safety Check. To find out more on what this entails, keeping reading below.

What is Apple Safety Check?

Safety check is a new privacy tool that’s intended to be helpful to hose whose personal safety is at risk from their domestic or “intimate partner violence” by quickly removing all access that they’ve granted to other people.

This includes an emergency reset that helps to sign out of iCloud on all their other devices, limit messaging (Messages and FaceTime) to just the device they have in their hand, change their Apple ID password and reset any privacy permissions such as disabling location permissions.

Apple says it’s been working closely with organisations such as NNEDV (National Network To End Domestic Violence), National Center for Victims of Crime and WESNET (The Women’s Services Network) to create the new tool. Given the issues people have had with privacy measures (Apple’s own Air Tags one of them), this tool expands the range of privacy measures Apple is implementing throughout its iOS ecosystem.