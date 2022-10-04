Overwatch 2 system requirements: The PC specs you need to play

In the run up to the release of one of the most anticipated games of the year, it’s important to find out if your PC is powerful enough to meet the Overwatch 2 system requirements.

Blizzard Entertainment has released the minimum and recommended specifications for the sequel, although it’s not clear what specs you will need to run the game in 4K. Check out the system requirements for Overwatch 2 below.

Minimum requirements

Operating system Windows 10 64-bit CPU (AMD) AMD Phenom X3 8650 CPU (Intel) Intel Core i3 GPU (Nvidia) Nvidia GeForce GTX 600 Series GPU (AMD) AMD Radeon HD 7000 Series Memory 6GB Storage 50GB available hard drive space Resolution 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

Looking at the minimum specs of the Overwatch 2 system requirements, you won’t need too much power to play the new shooter at a decent frame rate. The AMD Phenom X3 8650 was released over a decade ago in 2008, and the Intel Core i3 packs the least power out of the Intel Core range, making it likely that you’ll already have a CPU powerful enough to run the game.

Plus, the fact that Blizzard has kept these specifications vague, not to mention a specific chip for the Intel solution, means that you won’t need to put a lot of emphasis on the processor.

Similarly, the Nvidia GTX 600 GPU Series came out in 2012, as did the AMD Radeon HD 7000 Series. Both of these graphics cards can be found online at varying prices, with some third-party sites like eBay and Overclockers selling them for under £100. So while it’s very unlikely that you will need to upgrade, it shouldn’t cost too much money if you do.

The 50GB of available hard drive space is the most demanding ask here, especially if you are a PC gamer that already has other large games downloaded. However, if this is a problem for you, you can always beef up your storage with a solid-state drive, or an external drive for those using a laptop.

Recommended requirements

Operating system Windows 10 64-bit CPU (AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 CPU (Intel) Intel Core i7 GPU (Nvidia) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU (AMD) AMD R9 380 Memory 8GB Storage 50GB available hard drive space Resolution 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

Since Blizzard only gave us the minimum and recommended Overwatch 2 system requirements, you won’t need to shoot too much higher than the specs mentioned above for smooth gameplay. Note that you will likely need more powerful specs to game in Quad HD or 4K.

For Overwatch 2 recommended requirements, the CPU solutions are a little vague. Blizzard Entertainment doesn’t specify a processor generation, and just says you need either an Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor. We reckon you’ll be absolutely fine with a modern Intel Core i5 processor though.

In terms of graphics cards, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and the AMD R9 380 can both be found online for around £100 or lower, and we would expect that anyone who has purchased a PC (especially a gaming PC) within the last few years will easily meet these specifications.

Make sure you keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more news and updates on the long-awaited Overwatch 2.