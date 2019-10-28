Overwatch 2: Leaks suggest the announcement is coming at BlizzCon 2019

BlizzCon 2019 is set to begin later this week, and one of its major announcements has already leaked in the form of Overwatch 2.

A sequel to the hero shooter has been rumoured for a long time, although it remained unclear whether it would be a numbered entry or some form of experimental one – turns out it’s the former.

ESPN has published a new report which spills all of the beans on Blizzard’s upcoming shooter, seemingly confirming a number of rumoured elements including an increased focus on PvE elements and a revamped hero selection system complete with levelled tiers.

The outlet claims its information comes from a source close to the company and a BlizzCon training document, which will presumably be issued to attendees who end up going hands-on with the upcoming shooter later this week.

Hero talents, some of which can be seen in the leaked image of Tracer below, will be coming for all playable characters alongside in-game items. It remains unclear whether or not these will be consumables or distinct passive items.

Related: PS5

Overwatch 2 will place a greater focus on PvE (player versus enemy) components, with a four-player story experience taking place in Rio De Janeiro to be featured at the show this weekend. Beyond Tracer and Lucio, it remains unclear which heroes will be playable.

The original Overwatch isn’t being left in the dust anytime soon, though. According to ESPN, a new mode known as ‘Push’ will be introduced at BlizzCon 2019. Aside from seasonal events, this will be one of the permanent game modes to be added since launch. Fingers crossed it’s a good one.

As we mentioned earlier, both Overwatch 2 and Push will be available to play for BlizzCon 2019 attendees. We imagine more specific details such as platforms and a release window for the sequel will also be unveiled, and we’ll share more once we know it.

The BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony will begin on November 1 at 5:30pm BST, and chances are this is where all the major announcements will be made. If Overwatch 2 is legit, it will show up there in a major capacity, most likely with a gorgeous opening cinematic of sorts.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…