Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Fast Charge: I really hope the Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets the upgrade it desperately needs

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

OPINION: Samsung might’ve been one of the first to market with a foldable with the release of the original Galaxy Fold back in 2019, but the competition has caught up – and arguably surpassed – the Korean giant in the past few years with alternatives that are thinner, lighter and more user friendly. 

However, rumours suggest that could finally change with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.  

The source of this rumour is the ever-reliable Ice Universe, who took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week with a whole host of leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 spec claims – and if true, it sounds like the biggest upgrade for the book-style foldable yet.

Per the leaker, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could drop 14g, bringing it down to a more acceptable 239g which isn’t that far off the 232g Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it’s also the same as the competing OnePlus Open

Not content with a lighter foldable, Samsung has allegedly reduced its thickness. The Z Fold 6 reportedly measures 5.6mm thick when unfolded and 12.1mm when folded. That’s a big improvement on the 6.1mm and 13.4mm, respectively, of last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5

Considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was among the thickest foldables on the market even at its launch in August 2023, it should make a big difference to the device’s overall look and feel. 

After all, I’ve praised the OnePlus Open and Honor Magic V2 for their svelte dimensions, which really do make a difference in daily use. The Z Fold 5 was just a little too chunky, and that’s a tad awkward considering it’s still one of the most expensive foldables around. Both the OnePlus Open and Honor Magic V2 come in at slightly less despite their improved designs. 

Honor Magic V2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 side by side
Honor Magic V2 (left) and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (right)

However, the big change I’m most looking forward to is the redesigned cover screen – arguably the biggest pain point of the Z Fold line since its inception. All current iterations of Z Fold sport an awkwardly tall and narrow 6.2-inch cover display that’s a little too tall for comfortable one-handed use and too narrow to enjoy TikToks or games without having to unfold the phone.

That, again, is in stark contrast to the foldable competition with the OnePlus Open and Magic V2 sporting 6.3- and 6.4-inch panels that closely resemble a regular smartphone display. 

That means they’re instantly more easily useable one-handed, and apps load as you’d expect, reducing the need to unfold the phone for a quick scroll through TikTok or a round of Call of Duty Mobile. 

Honor Magic V2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 screens
Honor Magic V2 (left) and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (right)

Even the Google Pixel Fold, with its short, squat 5.8-inch cover display, provides a better experience than the Z Fold 5’s narrow panel. 

There is a caveat here though; even with the change, it will still not be as user-friendly as the competition. Ice Universe claims it’ll sport a slightly more regular – but still tall and skinny – 22:9 aspect ratio. 

For context, the current Z Fold 5 6.2-inch cover screen has a 23.1:9 aspect ratio, while the OnePlus Open sports a 20:9 aspect ratio shared by plenty of regular phones. 

Of course, there’s still a lot that we don’t know about the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on desk with plant and review mug.
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s safe to assume it’ll sport either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset as with the Galaxy S24 range, but whether elements like camera, battery life or screen tech get a much-deserved boost is yet to be seen. 

Considering the Z Fold 5 falls behind the camera offering of the competing Magic V2 and OnePlus Open, both in terms of megapixel count and overall quality, it’s certainly in need of some TLC.

In a world with increased competition in the premium foldable space, Samsung can’t afford to simply rest on its laurels with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It really needs to keep innovating to regain the foldable throne that it helped build, but we’ll have to wait until later this year to see if it has succeeded.

You might like…

The Meta Quest 3 has completely changed my workout routine

The Meta Quest 3 has completely changed my workout routine

Thomas Deehan 5 days ago
Sound and Vision: Now is the best time to buy a premium TV

Sound and Vision: Now is the best time to buy a premium TV

Kob Monney 6 days ago
Winners and Losers: Galaxy S23 upgrades, but iPad wait goes on

Winners and Losers: Galaxy S23 upgrades, but iPad wait goes on

Chris Smith 6 days ago
Ctrl+Alt+Del: Even Xbox is dreaming of a better Windows handheld

Ctrl+Alt+Del: Even Xbox is dreaming of a better Windows handheld

Adam Speight 7 days ago
Fast Charge: The rumoured Google Pixel 8a could make the regular Pixel 8 obsolete

Fast Charge: The rumoured Google Pixel 8a could make the regular Pixel 8 obsolete

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
For Vision Pro to succeed ‘Immersive Video’ must be the norm, not a rare teaser

For Vision Pro to succeed ‘Immersive Video’ must be the norm, not a rare teaser

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words