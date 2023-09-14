4 Biggest announcements from PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation State of Play announcements: Spider-Man! Ghostbusters! Roblox! And loads more. Here are the highlights of Sony’s live stream event on September 14.

Sony held an impromptu State of Play stream on Thursday, almost as if to mess with Nintendo! There was nothing too “blockbuster” about the event, which sort of emphasises that point! Anyway, we got some new trailers, some accesory updates, and plenty more.

We also got news about Resident Evil 4 DLC, some interesting Tomb Raider Re-Mastered news, and a release date for Helldivers 2. However, here are the four biggest pieces of goss’ from the event.

New Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer

We’re only a month away from Insomiac’s long-awaited sequel to one of the best ever PS4 games. This one’s exclusive for PS5 and designed to showcase the console’s exclusive capabilities.

Firstly it doubles the size of the New York universe to include Brooklyn and Queens, and introduces new ways for Spidey to traverse the city. There’s also 65 Spider-Man suits to choose from, encompassing comics, movies and more. You can also switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales almost instantly.

Spider-Man 2 arrives on October 20. You can check out the new trailers below and read all about it in the blog post.

Roblox launches on PlayStation on October 10

The mobile gaming universe offered by Roblox launches on PlayStation consoles next month. It’s already on Xbox, so PlayStation gamers have missed out on all that cross-platform goodness until now.

The blog post says that from October 10 gamers will be able to: “Connect and immerse yourself – no matter where you are. With full cross-platform support, you can join your friends along with millions of others on their computers, mobile devices, consoles, or in VR. So even if you’re online at home and your friend is taking the train, you’ll still be able to jump in and have fun together.”

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord trailer

Sony debuted the first Gameplay trailer for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, which is says showcases the very best of what the PlayStation VR 2 has to offer.

The made-for-VR game is available on October 26 and can be pre-ordered now. It offers co-operative multiplayer VR, which makes Ghostbusting “all about teamwork”. Because, after all there’s “no Ghostbusters movie about one person taking on the paranormal by themselves”.

It incorporates the PS VR2’s eye-tracking tech, so you can keep an eye on your bros, while there’s Immersive Lighting to help set the mood. The headset’s haptics will enable the ghosts to “get in your head” and there’s also support for the Sense controllers’ adaptive triggers as you reel those ghosts in with your Proton Wands.

“The adaptive triggers come to life when it comes to squishing Mini-Pufts,” the blog post says. “These little critters like to wreak havoc on you and your gear during the most inopportune times. Luckily, you can help your buddies out – picking them off them and giving them a satisfying squish in VR.”

New ‘Deep Earth’ PS5 accessories

If you like to go beyond the penguin-esque PS5 look, you can soon embrace some new Deep Earth colours. There’s gonna be Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver DualSense controllers and PS5 console covers. Pre-orders start on October 4 and November 3 respectively.