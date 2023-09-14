Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

6 of the biggest announcements from the September Nintendo Direct

The latest Nintendo Direct had updates on what’s coming in the world of Nintendo, and here are all the biggest reveals.

Nintendo regularly has Direct showcases to connect with gamers on what’s coming, and this year’s September Direct is no different. This 40-minute presentation was focused on Q4 releases, and there was definitely an emphasis put on remakes and remasters, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

What follows are the top six announcements from this Nintendo Direct.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong and Mario are back at it once again, and this time, DK has stolen Mini Mario toys and scattered them across the world. Mario’s tasked with finding his lost toys by way of solving various puzzles and facing off with DK.

Princess Peach Showtime

Princess Peach Showtime is hitting Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024. This game sees Peach wear different costumes that give her different powers, including wielding swords, baking, becoming a detective, and more.

Detective Pikachu Returns

The Detective Pikachu sequel is almost here, launching on October 6th. Get ready to explore Ryme City and solve mysteries alongside your human partner Tim Goodman by investigating scenes and interviewing suspects.

Super Mario RPG

This Mario classic is coming back with a host of modern touches. Well-timed attacks will do more damage, Triple Moves will let you attack with a mix of characters, and you can even rematch bosses after you defeat them.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

The GameCube fan favorite is finally getting a remaster treatment. The original launched all the way back when in 2004, and this new version is set to feature modern graphics and hit store shelves sometime in 2024.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Another remaster of another well-liked classic. This 2013 3DS game is now on its way to Nintendo Switch in beautiful HD, so if you missed out on the original, your time is coming. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is set to drop sometime in 2024.

