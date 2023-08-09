Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can now expand your Nintendo Switch storage on the cheap

We love our Nintendo Switch console, but boy Nintendo was stingy when it comes to the available storage on the device.

Thankfully, the folks at SanDisk are being a mite less stingy when it comes to this microSD card, which can expand the Nintendo Switch storage.

Got 400GB of extra Nintendo Switch storage on the cheap

SanDisk’s 400GB microSDSX card is 18% off at Amazon UK right now. Here’s a great way to boost your Switch storage.

You can save 18% on the SanDisk Ultra 400GB card at Amazon. It’s now down to £23.41, compared to the RRP of £28.38.

It’s not just the Switch you’ll be able to use this SDXC card on. It’s great for Android phones and tablets and it’s got mega transfer speeds of 120MB/s. That’ll let you move 1,000 photos per minute. It’s also handy if you’re recording video at 4K, as it’ll capture the footage easily without skipping a frame, thanks to the write speed of 90MB/s.

In terms of loading your games, it’s rated with A1 performance, so won’t be waiting forever for those Switch games to load.

The standard Switch model has just 32GB of storage, while the Switch OLED model has 64GB. Considering the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom download is 16.3GB, that doesn’t leave a lot for more downloaded games.

Switch games aren’t anywhere near as large as some of their PlayStation or Xbox counterparts and the smaller cartridges are pretty easy to carry around. However, if you like to have your games accessible as quickly as possible, then expanded storage is a must.

