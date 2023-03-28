Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED edition is tempting us to upgrade

Nintendo revealed ten minutes of gameplay for the forthcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom today, but also debuted a special edition Nintendo Switch OLED console to play it on.

The Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED edition goes on sale on April 28, a month from today. It’s adored with the artwork and recognisable hieroglyphs from the game across the Joy Cons and the console dock.

You’ll also be able to buy a themed Switch pro controller and official carrying case from May 12, when the game officially goes on sale. All of the options will be available to Brits. Nintendo hasn’t announced the pricing yet, but the Switch OLED usually costs £309.99 at full price.

The excitement surrounding Tears of the Kingdom may encourage some gamers to even upgrade their first-get Switch model, which may be showing its age.

The Switch OLED has a larger 7-inch screen than the original 6.2-inch Switch, as well as the superior display technology. There’s no greater power within the Switch OLED, but the improved and larger screen could be key for gamers hoping to enjoy the stunning Hyrule landscape Nintendo has crafted in all of its glory.

There’s also 64GB of storage so you’ll be able to keep more games, and improved battery life so you can keep playing for longer. Our reviewer concluded it was a great upgrade for portable play, but if you’re primarily playing in docked mode, then you won’t see any of those improvements, so it’ll be best to swerve.

Ryan Jones wrote in his review from late 2021: “I’ve been super-impressed by the Nintendo Switch OLED. The screen’s picture quality is a far greater upgrade than I expected, while additional improvements such as a sturdier stand, wider screen and more premium design all help to ensure this is the absolute best gaming portable device you can buy right now.”

As for the gameplay showcase Nintendo dropped today. Well, without further ado, you can dive in below. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom officially goes on sale on May 12, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.