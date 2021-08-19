This Philips OLED is back at its lowest price ever

OLED TVs previously had a reputation for incurring quite a few pound sterling, but Philips’ latest OLED is slowly but surely bringing the price own to very affordable levels

The 55OLED705 was already very affordable before it had a special price discount during Euro 2020, and it’s latest price cut brings it back to that same reduced rate, slashing £80 off to bring the 55OLED705 4K TV down to £899.

Deal: Get the Philips 55OLED705 for £899, saving £80

The Philips 55OLED705 is the TV manufacturer’s cheapest OLED yet and the most affordable we’ve seen across the market, besting even LG’s budget focused A1 OLED.

While the specs aren’t as advanced as some other OLEDs – the OLED705 model was due to launch in 2020 but was held over until 2021 – it continues Philips’ philosophy of supporting all the major HDR formats. You’ll find HDR 10, HLG (for BBC iPlayer and Sky Q), HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, the latter two will help optimise supported content for an even better visual experience.

Android TV 9 is the smart interface of choice, so again it’s not the most recent version of the UI, but you do get built-in Chromecast for streaming content as well as voice control in the form of Google Assistant.

There are no AI picture smarts, however, with the OLED705 featuring the brand’s P5 Perfect Engine. That said, Philips’ vivid picture quality is always a highlight with its OLED TVs, with a peak brightness said to be in the region of 900 nits, it’s a TV that can deliver on the promise of HDR.

And this model also supports the Ambilight system in its three-sided form – casting colours on-screen behind for a more immersive viewing experience, especially if you’re watching with the lights turned down.

In terms of gaming, this OLED lacks the features to take advantage of the latest generation of game consoles, making it more of a set to watch for movie buffs and sports fans with OLED’s excellent sense of contrast and virtually perfect black levels helping to create a spectacular looking image.

The offer is currently available in limited qualities, so if you fancy picking one up, you’ll want to get on this deal quick.