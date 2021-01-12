LG TV 2021 – A guide to all the announced OLED and NanoCell TVs

What can you expect from LG TVs in 2021? More OLEDs in more sizes, higher brightness for HDR, slimmer NanoCell models and new tech in the QNED Mini LED TV.

Here’s everything you need to know about what LG’s TVs in 2021. We’ve listed all the announced models and screen sizes, as well as outlined new features you can expect from the brand this year. We’ll be updating this list throughout the year as LG confirms more models and details.

New LG TVs in 2021

Sitting at the top of LG’s TV tree is its OLED models, with the new QNED Mini LED and NanoCell sets beneath it.

LG has gone back to ‘1’ for its 2021 TVs, so that means the tellies will be called C1, G1 etc. LG said it wasn’t ready to announce whether they will be a B or W series models for 2021, though our beady eye spotted a reference to the B1 in LG’s press release. We’ve been told that the E series won’t be making a comeback this year.

New sizes, brighter OLEDs and slimmed down NanoCell models

The number of sizes in the C1 series will expand to accommodate a new 83-inch 4K OLED. LG Display jumped the gun ahead of the CES press conference by confirming the existence of a 42-inch OLED model for 2021, but it’s not yet known which OLED range that model will be a part of.

LG’s consumer-facing OLEDs tended to have parity in terms of picture, but the G1 OLED will benefit from improved performance over its C1 sibling thanks to its OLED evo screen. This new screen features a new luminous element that’s able to deliver higher brightness for HDR content.

The NanoCell models will get some design tweaks, too. The 2021 range is going to be much slimmer than before, which should help make these sets easier to wall-mount than previous models.

α9 Gen 4 AI processor

The C1 and G1 will have the upgraded α9 Gen 4 AI processor. The AI Picture Pro part of the processor features Scene Detection, which allows it to have finer control over picture optimisation on a scene-to-scene basis. Another upgrade is Object Enhancement, and that analyses objects (faces, bodies, etc) in a scene and enhances them to create a more three-dimensional image.

AI Sound Pro has been upgraded to a virtual 5.1.2 set-up for a more immersive performance by firing sound up at the ceiling. Also included is Auto-Volume levelling that keeps volumes at consistent levels when switching between apps and broadcast TV.

Refreshed webOS 6.0 interface

Announced ahead of CES was a refresh of the webOS platform. Version 6.0 is not as colourful as previous versions, but the home screen has been updated for faster access to frequently used apps and content discovery has been streamlined, with recommendations based on the user’s preference and viewing history. The ThinQ AI service will get new voice commands for Alexa and Google Assistant.

Also new is a redesigned Magic Remote. It’ll still be point-and-click, but feature simpler controls and more hot keys for apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Rakuten TV and Disney+.

New Game Optimiser Mode

LG’s gaming performance was arguably the most extensive of any TV manufacturer, and it has introduced a new feature in Game Optimiser. This menu will allow gamers to fine tune the performance as they like for each game. Google Stadia is coming to OLED and NanoCell models and will launch in the second half of 2021.

New QNED Mini LED TV range

LG’s brand new QNED Mini LED TV will come in 10 models that cover 8K and 4K options. According to LG, the QNED TVs represents “a giant leap forward” in LCD TV picture quality.

The range will cover a “wide range of large screens” up to 86-inches, but other than the 86-inch model it hasn’t confirmed what the other sizes will be. They’ve not made a squeak about how much they’ll cost either, but considering QNED Mini LED is new tech and availability in bigger sizes, we don’t expect them to be cheap.

LG OLED 2021

LG OLED 8K Signature Z1

OLED88Z1

OLED77Z1

The 8K OLED returns for 2021 in the same sizes before, sporting a ‘Real 8K’ badge that certifies this TV has met the international standards that it can output content in native 8K resolution, supports the HDMI 2.1 input standard and can reach over 600 nits of peak brightness.

LG Signature R1 rollable OLED

LG hasn’t announced the R1, but it’s right in the middle of the above image. Will it be released outside of Korea? That will likely be determined at a later date, but expect this TV to have the same features as previous editions: that means a huge integrated speaker and motorised deployment of its OLED panel from its base stand. Also expect it to be deliriously expensive.

LG OLED evo G1

OLED77G1

OLED65G1

OLED65G1

The difference between the G1 and C1 will be bigger than in previous years. The G1 features LG’s OLED evo technology, a new luminous element able to deliver a higher brightness for a punchier HDR performance. LG also says that the G1 will produce a more realistic, detailed and clearer image than the C1.

With its focus on design, the G1 can be mounted flush to the wall or sat on the optional Gallery Stand for more options when positioning the TV in a room. There has been no word yet on whether LG will launch an accompanying soundbar like the GX.

LG OLED C1

OLED83C1

OLED77C1

OLED65C1

OLED55C1

OLED48C1

Sizes. Lots of sizes. That’s the focus of the mid-range C1 series in 2021. Along with the existing 48-inch model, there’s also a bigger 83-inch model. Otherwise expect this to have all the features that were in the CX, and the hope is that LG’s OLEDs for 2021 will feature Freeview Play and the UK catch-up apps.

LG OLED B1

The B1 OLED hasn’t been officially announced – we were told LG had no a plans to announce it now – but right at the bottom of LG’s press release is a reference to the B1 having Nvidia G-Sync/AMD FreeSync compatibility. It is coming and will likely continue to be the most affordable OLED in the line-up…

LG OLED A1

…unless the A1 OLED has anything to say about it. Like the B1 and R1, the A1 hasn’t been officially announced, but pops up in notes of a press release in reference to its compatibility with the G1’s Gallery Series stand. In light of the A model designation, this TV could be LG’s most affordable OLED of 2021. Specs and features are unknown at this point but if it is the cheapest option, we’d expect it to have fewer HDMI 2.1 connections and a less powerful picture processor.

LG QNED MINI LED 4K/8K

QNED99/QNED95

LG’s new QNED Mini LED TVs merge quantum dot and NanoCell technologies, using Mini LEDs as its light source to produce a higher brightness and better contrast than normal LCD TVs. The QNED TVs can support refresh rates up to 120Hz to render motion more smoothly and naturally (which should be great for sports).

The backlight is the real attraction. Comprised of almost 30,000 tiny LEDs, it’s capable of producing a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 that highlights the difference between the darkest part and the brightest part of an image with greater effect. There are almost 2,500 dimming zones on the 86-inch 8K model and that’ll help create deep black levels, a wide colour gamut and accurate colours. The QNED Mini LED TVs are shaping up to be very interesting, but there’s no word yet on the price. Don’t expect them to be particularly cheap given the size and the technology.

And that’s all we’ve gleaned about LG’s 2021 TV range. We’ll be updating this article as we get more details about the models and prices as we inch closer to release. Read on below for information on the 2020 models, which are still on sale.

LG TV 2020 — 8K/4K OLED

LG OLED Signature ZX 8K

LG was the first company to launch an 8K OLED in its OLED88Z9: an 88-inch set that cost near-on £30k. Yes, it was expensive, but it delivered some of the best picture quality we’ve ever seen. For 2020 the 88-inch model gets a smaller 77-inch sibling.

Read our hands-on of the LG OLED77ZX

LG OLED RX

65-inch (65RX)

The rollable TV was one of the CES 2019’s standouts and LG has described it as a “work of art”. It returned to CES 2020 and has officially gone on sale for 100 million won, which is roughly £63,000. No release date outside of Korea has been announced.

LG OLED WX Wallpaper

LG’s Wallpaper TVs use a super-thin panel mounted on a set of magnets. The 77-inch version continues on and the range welcomes back the 65-inch variant. As this model is less than 4mm thick, there’s no gap or shadow when it is fixed to the wall.

You won’t need to purchase a soundbar with this TV, as the connections and sound system are housed in a separate unit beneath the TV, with video fed to the screen via a “ribbon” that connects the two.

LG OLED GX

The GX OLED range is an ultra-thin (20mm deep) TV that can sit flush on the wall. A wall-mount is provided in the box as the standard TV standard is only available to purchase separately. There is a 3.1 Atmos/DTS:X immersive audio soundbar designed to work with the soundbar that’s imaginatively called the GX Sound bar. If bought separately, the GX soundbar costs £999.

read our LG OLED65GX review

LG OLED CX

OLED77CX6LA

OLED65CX5LA

OLED55CX6LA

OLED48CX6LB

The C-series range returns with the new α9 Gen 3 processor, and this year there’s a new 48-inch model, offering 4K OLED tech at a smaller size. The CX series has been the recipient of price cuts that have brought it close to the £1000 mark.

read our LG OLED55CX review

LG OLED BX

OLED65BX

OLED55BX

The BX range has similar features as the higher models but also has a slightly slower processor. In this case, it trades the α9 Gen 3 for the α7 Gen 3 processor. We enjoyed the performance of the BX, lauding its natural and balanced picture quality, as well as its rock solid sound. If you’re after an OLED to game on with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the BX is a marginally cheaper option than the CX.

read our LG OLED55BX review

LG TV 2020 — 8K/4K NanoCell

NANO99 8K

The first two models in LG’s 8K NanoCell line-up are 75-inch and 65-inch models. Expect many of the processing features in the OLED 8K TVs thanks to the shared α9 Gen 3 processor. You don’t get Nvidia G-Sync, but you do get the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

These models feature LG’s Full Array Local Dimming Pro backlight technology, and 60W 4.2 speaker with a 20W woofer.

NANO97 8K

A slight step down from the Nano99 Series, this range has a slightly reduced local dimming array and a slightly less powerful 40W stereo speaker system with a 20W woofer. Otherwise, it’s business as usual.

NANO95 8K

65NANO95

55NANO95

The NANO95 is the cheapest 8K TV range offering 8K at the smallest size LG offers, too — 55-inches.

LG NANO91

Top of the 4K NanoCell range is the Nano91. This gets the α7 Gen 3 processor and comes with a bucket-load of features – including Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode – and has a full array local dimming panel.

LG NANO90

85NANO906NA

75NANO906NA

65NANO906NA

55NANO906NA

The Nano90 range is effectively the same as the Nano91, Same processor, same features, but available in fewer sizes and comes in a different design (feet instead of a central pedestal).

read our LG 65NANO906NA review

LG NANO 86

The Nano86 series leaves the a smaller 49-inch model at the expense of the largest 86-inch model. This series is a slight step down from the Nano90 series, and you get the same α7 Gen 3 processor as in the BX series OLED TV (though don’t expect the picture quality to be the same as the BX). There’s just basic Local Dimming on this range, too.

LG NANO81

The entry-level Nano 81 isn’t as feature-rich as the options above. The processor is not as advanced nor is the local dimming performance, and there’s no Dolby Vision or Atmos support. You do get the same assortment of smart features, and Filmmaker Mode.

LG TV 2020 — Ultra HD 4K TVs

LG UN85

86UN85006LA

82UN85006LA

75UN85006LA

65UN85006LA

LG UN81

LG UN80

LG UN74

LG UN739

LG UN73

LG UN71

75UN71006LC

LG UN70

65SM8200PLA

55SM8200PLA

49SM8200PLA

LG TV − Full HD LED TVs

LG LM6300

The LM6300 has the Dynamic Colour Enhancer for a richer, more natural picture and makes use of LG’s own version dynamic HDR metadata in Active HDR, which sits alongside support for HDR10 and broadcast HLG. It upscales to Full HD.

Despite it’s lowly position, it has LG’s webOS for access to smart features and apps such as Netflix.

LG LM630B

32LM630BPLA

The LM630B is similar in terms of features to the LM6300, but has a 1366 x 768 resolution rather than Full HD.