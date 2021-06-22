Amazon Prime Day’s been chocked full of some fantastic deals, but this one almost went under the radar as it isn’t officially listed as being part of Amazon’s annual sale.

The LG FN7, which easily earned a high 4.5/5 rating when I reviewed them last year, have now plummeted to the ridiculously low price of £99.99 from an RRP of £179.99. Simply put, if you’re after a solid pair of true wireless earbuds with good active noise cancellation but don’t want to break the bank, then these are a must-have.

Taking a quick glance at the FN7, it’s not difficult to see where they’ve taken their inspiration from as they look a bit like a pair of AirPods dipped in black paint. Still, if you’re going to mimic anyone then you might as well mimic the best, and it certainly works favour of the FN7 as they’re a stylish pair to wear.

What really sets them apart from the competition however is the inclusion of a UV cleaning system in the charging case, which cleans up to 99.9% of bacteria on the earbuds, leaving you with the reassurance that you won’t be putting anything in your ears that’s gradually been collecting dirt.

UV cleaning isn’t all that the FN7 have up their sleeve however, as I previously mentioned, they are a fantastic pair for almost all genres of music. Sure, they won’t impress all audiophiles who might be used to more expensive pieces of kit, but they do a great job of allowing all layers of a given song to come through clearly.

The cherry on top is the inclusion of ANC which, at their original price point of £179.99 is uncommon, but for less than £100 I highly doubt that you’ll find a better pair of ANC earbuds. Whether you’re out and about or commuting to work, the FN7 do a great job getting rid of ambient sound and letting you focus on what you want to listen to.

Because this deal hasn’t been officially listed as an ‘Amazon Prime Day Deal’, there’s a very good chance that it might disappear before you know it, so it’s best not to wait around if you fancy bagging a pair of stellar true wireless earbuds for a fraction of the price.