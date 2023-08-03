The PS5 Charging Station is back to its lowest price ever

It’s PS5 deal season folks, and if you’re snapping up a console you’re going to want to keep those consoles fully charged and ready to go.

Amazon is selling the official Sony PS5 DualSense Charging Station for £16.99. That’s 32% off the original asking price of £24.99. That’s the joint lowest we’ve seen on the device, which is also a handy and tidy place to keep the controllers when not in use.

You can fit two DualSense controllers into the charging dock. It also means you won’t need to plug the controllers into the console manually with a USB-C cable in order to replenish them. It’s a pretty simple accessory that goes a long way toward completing your PS5 setup. It’s got a 4.7 rating out of 5 from 11,599 global ratings on Amazon.

Users say it helped ensure they were able to keep the controllers charged, rather than forgetting to charge them. It also neatly matches the black-and-white design of the controllers and the console itself. It’s always good to have a matching aesthetic.

Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen plenty of deals on the PS5 consoles, including disc edition consoles accompanied by a choice of games for under £400. We don’t know how long this is going to be the case, so be sure to nab these deals while you can.