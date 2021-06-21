Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Fitbit Sense has plummeted to £239 for Prime Day

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Looking for a new health tracker? Amazon has just brought the Fitbit Sense down to its lowest price yet in one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve see.

For one day only, Prime members can pick up the Fitbit Sense with an extra strap for £239 instead of its usual £329.98 price, meaning you could save £90.98 on the Trusted Reviews-recommended smartwatch. 

Deal: Fitbit Sense with an extra strap for just £239 (was £329.98)

The Fitbit Sense is a premium wearable designed to help you track your health and fitness. The smartwatch features a 1.58-inch AMOLED display and comes bundled with a silicone sport band. 

Inside, there’s a built-in GPS, an ECG heart sensor, a blood oxygen tracker and an EDA sensor. The latter is able to detect subtle changes in the body to determine your stress level and help you to track and manage it. 

The smart watch also supports fitness tracking, Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and comes with a free six-month Fitbit Premium trial for personalised insights and advanced analytics, sleep tools, workouts and more. 

The Fitbit Sense also comes with a long-lasting six day battery life and supports fast charging.  

“Learning from the mistakes of the Fitbit Ionic, the Fitbit Sense is the premium fitness tracker we’ve been waiting for. With GPS, EDA, ECG and SpO2 tracking, the Fitbit Sense is absolutely feature packed, made even better by the robust Fitbit app”, wrote Buyers’ Advice Editor Thomas Deehan in our review of the fitness tracker. 

“While the Fitbit Sense does come with six months of Fitbit Premium, it’s worth noting that an active subscription is almost essential to get the most out of the Fitbit Sense. If you’re happy with keeping that subscription going after the free trial then you’ll find great enjoyment with Fitbit’s premium wearable”. 

If you’ve been thinking of picking up a new health tracker, the Fitbit Sense is a great choice and Prime Day is the perfect time to buy it. You’ll have to act fast, though – this sale only lasts for one day. Shop now to get the Fitbit Sense for just £239 and save over £90 on the four star wearable.

