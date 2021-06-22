The brilliant Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a Prime Day bargain

The NZ801UKT Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner may have a pretty unwieldy name, but what it lacks in catchiness it makes up for in performance.

It currently tops our list of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy, and if you were planning on following our buying advice then now would be the time to do it. For Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price by 52% taking it from £379.99 to just £183.99 – a saving of £196.

Deal: Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner for just £183.99

The first thing to say is that this is a plug-in vacuum cleaner, but it does a good job of mimicking the main pros of a cordless model thanks to its Lift-Away mode. Here, you can detach the cylinder part of the vacuum for parts of the home where you need more maneuverability – the stairs, for example. It still needs to be plugged in, but it’s a lot lighter to handle for areas that require a bit more flexibility.

What makes the NZ801UKT model of Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner so impressive is its ability to deal with hair. Not only is this the True Pet version which makes it better at dealing with tricky pet hair, but the vacuum also comes with Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap Technology, where a set of combs prevent long hairs clogging up the rollers.

The version on offer here is the Amazon exclusive model. As far as we can tell, it’s exactly the same but comes with a bonus Car Detailing Kit that we haven’t had a chance to review. Still, it’s hard to complain about free extras, especially when the non-Amazon exclusive version is still selling for £329.

“An exceptionally powerful vacuum cleaner, the Shark NZ801UKT can tackle any surface with ease, and its floor head won’t get tangled with hair thanks to the Anti Hair Wrap tech,” wrote our home technology editor David Ludlow in our 4.5-star ‘recommended’ review. “If you’re looking for plug-in power and the ultimate flexibility, this vacuum cleaner is your friend.”

As an Amazon Prime Day Lightning deal, this won’t last forever. So act today if you’re interested in living in a hair-free home.