Sony’s official PS5 Pulse 3D headset is going cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The surprise Sony PS5 discount hitting the UK this summer isn’t the only big PlayStation saving on over today.

Amazon is offering a 24% discount on the PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D wireless headset. From an RRP of £89.99, it’s down to £67.99.

You can get a great discount on one of our favourite Sony PS5 wireless headsets at Amazon right now.

The official Pulse 3D wireless headset is ideal if you want to connect up to your PS5 console (or PS4) and experience 3D audio with noise cancelling. There’s 12-hours of wireless play via the rechargeable battery and you can connect to the console via the dongle bundled with the headset.

We reviewed the Pulse 3D headset in 2021 and called it the “perfect companion for PS5” gaming. It’s comfortable to wear, while the Spatial 3D Audio is also impressive and immersive. It remains one of our favourite PS5 headsets.

Our reviewer said the microphone was surprisingly great, which is handy for the in-game chat. Our reviewer said it was a perfect companion for the PS5 and offered great value for money. It was also well worth a purchase for the 3D Audio.

They concluded: “The Sony Pulse 3D headset is a brilliant peripheral I can easily recommend to any owner of the PS5. It sounds, looks and feels great, while boasting features such as 3D audio and internal dual microphones which make it feel wonderfully innovative for the price.”

The discount follows the £80 discount available on the PS5 Disc edition, for what we presume is a limited time. The best offer we’ve seen so far from Currys. It includes a PS5 with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and costs £399.

