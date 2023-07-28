The PS5 bundle has dropped below £400 for a limited time

That rumoured PS5 UK price cut becomes a reality thanks to Currys offering this LEGO Star Wars bundle for under £400.

The retailer is offering the Sony PS5 disc edition with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just £399. That’s a saving of £80 on RRP of the console alone. Plus the free game, which is currently £18.99 at Currys.

That’s by far the best deal we’ve seen on the PS5 to date, since it went on sale in late 2020. It’s even below the recommended price of the console, before Sony put it up a year ago.

It still has the same 825GB of storage and Blu-ray drive and it’s a brand new model, so there are certainly no strings attached here! Currys is also offering free next day delivery on the console.

We don’t know how long this offer is going to last, but we’re under the impression it’s going to be a ‘limited time only’ arrangement.

We got hints Sony was planning a summer price cut for the console, as it has in some European nations. Seemingly, it is coming to fruition with this PS5 offer. The rumour mill suggests Sony might be close to launching a slimmed down version of the console (aka a PS5 Slim) as it has often during the lifecycles of consoles. Whatever the reason, we’ll take the discount!

Adding LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is quite the bonus too! It’s one of the most fun games you can hope to enjoy on the console. We gave it a 4.5 star review upon its release last year.

Our own Thomas Deehan wrote: “The sheer scope of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is tough to comprehend, but it means that fans of the series (and Lego games in general) will have enough content to keep them engaged for quite some time. With fun, accessible gameplay, stunning graphics and incredible attention to detail, it’s hard to imagine a better homage to the Star Wars series than what Traveller’s Tales has achieved here.”