Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones for £175.50 is the deal of the weekend

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are quite simply one of the best pairs of wireless headphones available and, the recent launch of the XM4 successor means you can get some incredible bargains on these top cans.

eBay is offering these immense noise cancelling headphones for just £175.50 if you use the discount code SAVE10 at checkout. That’s a massive discount on the original price of £330.

These headphones arrive with some of the best noise cancelling tech we’ve ever tested and, at practically half the initial asking price. The deal’s so good, we had to check whether it was a refurbished model, but they are indeed brand new.

DEAL: Get Sony XM3 wireless headphones for £175.50 (with code SAVE10)

The outstanding offer comes from the independent eBay store nxs-ballymoney which has a 99.7 positive feedback rating from over 14,000 transactions. Returns are available within 30-days and delivery is free.

Our reviewer afforded the Sony WH-1000XM4 a perfect five star score, praising the noise cancelling tech, excellent sound quality, fast charge feature, comfortable fit and responsive controls. Battery life is up to 30 hours, while there’s also a 3.5mm headphone output for traditional connectivity. That will come in handy if you’re in the mood for Hi-Res audio, with support for the Support for LDAC and aptX-HD codecs.

“The WH-1000XM3’s noise cancellation is so good it feels a little supernatural,” our reviewer wrote, praising the model as one of the best all-round performers money can buy. “Whatever magic Sony has put into the QN1 chip, it absolutely works. There is no exaggeration in Sony’s claims of improved mid to high frequency handling.”

So, remember use the discount code SAVE10 at checkout and you’ve got yourself one of the best pairs of wireless headphones ever made at a barely believable price.