Get £50 off these five-star Grado wireless earbuds

We rated the Grado GT220 as one of the best wireless earbuds of 2020, awarding them a perfect five-star score, and this latest deal gives them a significant price drop.

It sees the GT220 lose £50 from their RRP, taking them down from £249 to £199. And this isn’t a short-term deal either, as the earbuds will maintain this price until August 31st on Amazon UK and the Grado UK website.

Deal: Get the Grado GT220 for £199 (down from £249)

The GT220 wireless earbuds are the first-ever true wireless from the Brooklyn-based audio brand, featuring a lightweight design (5g for each earbud) and, of course, Grado’s expertise in tuning audio for headphones.

These headphones don’t have active noise cancellation, relying on the noise isolating design of the earbuds to reduce the impact of the environment. There’s a choice of silicone ear-tips to find that best fit, with the ‘twist to lock’ movement being an aspect of the design that Grado claims will ensure the best sound quality for every user.

The audio performance is driven by single 8mm drivers, and in our review we called them one of the best-sounding true wireless on the market. The Grado GT220 offer impeccable tonal balance and a musical performance that delivers a bright top end, a mid-range that’s full of detail and character and textured low-end performance.

Battery life is rated at six-hours, and the charging case delivers another five charges for a total of 36. Charging is possible through either USB-C or a Qi-compatible charging mat.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, SBC, AAC and aptX, while operation of the headphones is via touch-sensitive controls to play, pause and skip music, as well as adjust the volume, answer phone calls or activate the digital assistants on a mobile device.

While the GT220 don’t have all the fancy features of true wireless from the likes of Apple, Bose and Sony, the focus is on the audio, and in that respect they put in a fantastic performance.

If all you want is terrific audio quality, then the Grado GT220 deliver on that promise, and this cheaper price offers a more accessible entry point to its sound.