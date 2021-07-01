Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Argos is now selling the Nintendo Switch Lite for just £149.99

Argos’ eBay store currently has a handful of refurbished Nintendo Switch Lites on sale for the low price of just £149.99 – that’s £50 cheaper than the brand new RRP.

Hot on the heels of Amazon Prime Day, Argos’ discount on the Switch Lite is better than anything Amazon offered during its annual sale, so if you missed out on that event then fear not, the best Switch Lite deal yet has just arrived.

Deal: Nintendo Switch Lite (Refurbished) for just £149.99

While the models on offer are refurbished, they do come with a 12-month guarantee from Argos, giving you extra peace of mind in case you encounter any issues. According to Argos, the units in question are also listed as grade-A refurbished, the highest tier of quality found in Argos’ refurbished range.

With fantastic exclusive titles available including Super Mario Odyssey and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, plus a bevvy of upcoming games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, there’s never been a better time to invest in a Nintendo Switch console.

You might be wondering however if it’s worth getting a regular Nintendo Switch or a Switch Lite – and that depends entirely on how you play. If you prefer playing games on the TV and occasionally indulging in a bit of portable play, then the regular Switch will definitely appeal more to your tastes.

If you don’t own a TV or you spend most of your time travelling, then the Switch Lite is the ideal portable companion. As its name suggests, the console is small enough to fit in a jacket pocket, and it won’t take up much room in a bag either.

Deal: Nintendo Switch Lite (Refurbished) for just £149.99

The Switch Lite has a battery life of up to seven hours, so it’s more than up to the task if you fancy playing some triple-A titles during the daily commute. At such a low price, the Switch Lite is an absolute steal and a great means of enjoying some top-tier Nintendo games on the cheap.

