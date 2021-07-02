If you’re in need of some PS5 accessories then we’ve got the bundle for you – letting you nab the futuristic DualSense controller with a Pulse 3D Headset for just £130.36.

To buy both of these products individually would set you back £149.98 in total, but by using the limited time code SAVE10 at the checkout, you can bring the cost down to a far more tempting price. The code is only available until Monday June 5 however, so you’ve only got a few days to make use of this fantastic deal.

Deal: DualSense controller and Sony Pulse 3D Headset for just £130.36 (use code SAVE10)

With an ever growing list of so lid PS5 multiplayer games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and It Takes Two, it’s definitely worth having an extra controller on hand for the next time you have a friend over. Heck, even if local multiplayer isn’t your cup of tea, it’s still handy to have a spare controller around for when your main DualSense needs to be charged.

As much as I love the haptic feedback and resistive triggers of the DualSense controller, the real star of the show here is the Sony Pulse 3D Headset which can bring out a whole new layer of immersion with your favourite PS5 titles.

Receiving a high 4.5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, our review surmised: “The Sony Pulse 3D headset is a brilliant peripheral I can easily recommend to any owner of the PS5. It sounds, looks and feels great, while boasting features such as 3D audio and internal dual microphones which make it feel wonderfully innovative for the price.”

If you’re lucky enough to have gotten your hands on a PS5 console then this bundle will help you to make the most of it. Even if you’ve yet to secure one, this is a great way of getting some accessories in ahead of time on the cheap.