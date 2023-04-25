Resident Evil 4 Remake keeps dropping in price

Resident Evil 4 Remake has dropped in price yet again, courtesy of this eBay deal code.

Follow the link below to be taken to Resident Evil 4 Remake on The Game Collection’s eBay outlet. Then, apply the code APRIL20 at checkout. You’ll find that the game is discounted from £54.95 to just £43.96.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is cheaper than ever Get the brilliant Resident Evil 4 Remake for a new low price of £43.96 using the code APRIL20. The Game Collection on eBay

Use code APRIL20

Now £43.96 View Deal

That’s even cheaper than the previous deal we brought you over at Hit. Of course, that deal seems to be a permanent saving compared to this temporary code, so it’s still worth keeping in mind if you can’t buy Resident Evil 4 Remake right now.

If it’s just indecision making you wait, however, we can set your mind at rest. Resident Evil 4 Remake is a brilliant update on one of the finest and most influential third person action games ever made.

It casts you as Leon S. Kennedy, the star of Resident Evil 2 (and the fabulous Resident Evil 2 Remake, of which this bears some resemblance), as he investigates a creepy European village.

If you’re accustomed to the first two Resident Evil games, RE4 might come as a bit of a shock. It’s much more action-based than before, with large numbers of highly mobile enemies in place of the typical shuffling zombies.

Capcom has given the remake its usual care and attention, which means all new graphical assets that will sing on your 4K TV, as well as reworked gameplay and all new sections. Essentially, it’s a completely new game.

We’re working on a Resident Evil 4 Remake review right now, but the critical consensus seems to be universally positive. At this price, you can buy Resident Evil 4 Remake with confidence.