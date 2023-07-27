Razer’s iPhone gaming controller has taken a huge price cut

The Razer Kishi V2 for iOS game controller has received a huge price cut over on the EE store.

UK network EE is currently selling the Razer Kishi V2 for iOS at a price of £69.99, which is a discount of £30 on the £99 RRP. That’s a huge discount on one of the most popular iPhone game controllers on the market.

Save £30 on the Razer Kishi V2 for iOS EE is offering the Razer Kishi V2 for iOS at a discounted price, knocking £30 off the £99 RRP. EE

Save £30

Now £69.99 View Deal

The Razer Kishi V2 offers console-quality game controls to iPhone users. Your iPhone slots in between the left and right portions of this expandable set of controls, rather like the Nintendo Switch.

Those controls are latency-free (thanks to a direct Lightning port connection) and of a very high quality, with the V2 revision offering microswitches instead of membranes (like the flawed original Razer Kishi). This makes them clicky and responsive, just like a console controller.

That’s for the digital buttons, of course, but you also get nuanced analogue controls through the twin sticks and shoulder buttons. Again, this mirrors your PS5 or Xbox Series X control set-up.

You also get two macro buttons located near the triggers, with one on each side. These can be custom programmed with the mobile app.

Such a controller won’t make much of a difference with your average casual mobile game, but it can prove transformative with the many console ports that make their way to iOS. Think Wreckfest, Dead Cells, and Street Fighter IV. It’s also a great thing to have if you’re using game streaming services on your iPhone, which is possible through Safari.

This is a great time to buy the Razer Kishi V2 for iOS game controller at such a low price.