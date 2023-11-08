Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 owners need to see Walmart’s DualSense price crash

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Black Friday is a traditional time to pick up an extra games controller and Walmart is allowing you to jump the gun and pick up a PS5 DualSense controller.

The mega retailer is selling the PS5 DualSense controller for just $49.99, which is a $20 saving on the pad’s regular asking price of $69.99.

Get an extra PS5 DualSense controller on the cheap

Get an extra PS5 DualSense controller on the cheap

Walmart is offering $20 off the PS5’s DualSense controller in a range of a colours for just $49.99.

  • Walmart
  • RRP: $69.99
  • Now: $49.99
View Deal

You can pick it up in a number of colours; including midnight black, grey camouflage, galactic purple, cosmic red, cobalt blue, starlight blue, and the standard white edition with black trim.

To unlock this Early Access deal right now, you’ll need a Walmart+ subscription and you’ll see a sign-up option on the product page by following the link above.

Right now, Walmart+ is available for 50% off the usual price of an annual membership. That means just $49 for the first year. There’s more early access savings and $0 delivery fees on orders of $35 or more – including this one.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to access the DualSense controller deal immediately.

We’re huge fans of the upgrade Sony made when it launched the DualSense controller alongside the PS5 in 2020. We felt it was a bold departure from previous designs, which truly paid of, and the much improved haptics and adaptive triggers have had profound effects on gameplay.

Our reviewer concluded: “It’s rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense. It’s a stunning peripheral, and one which introduces features we’ve simply never seen executed like this before.”

Of course, if you own a PS5 you already knew that. Perhaps you’ve been waiting for a perfect time to add second controller for two-player PS5 gaming. Wait no longer.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2023: Must-buy titles for Sony’s next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2023: Must-buy titles for Sony’s next-gen console

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
Best PS5 Accessories: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Accessories: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.