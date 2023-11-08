PS5 owners need to see Walmart’s DualSense price crash

Black Friday is a traditional time to pick up an extra games controller and Walmart is allowing you to jump the gun and pick up a PS5 DualSense controller.

The mega retailer is selling the PS5 DualSense controller for just $49.99, which is a $20 saving on the pad’s regular asking price of $69.99.

Get an extra PS5 DualSense controller on the cheap Walmart is offering $20 off the PS5's DualSense controller in a range of a colours for just $49.99.

RRP: $69.99

You can pick it up in a number of colours; including midnight black, grey camouflage, galactic purple, cosmic red, cobalt blue, starlight blue, and the standard white edition with black trim.

To unlock this Early Access deal right now, you’ll need a Walmart+ subscription and you’ll see a sign-up option on the product page by following the link above.

Right now, Walmart+ is available for 50% off the usual price of an annual membership. That means just $49 for the first year. There’s more early access savings and $0 delivery fees on orders of $35 or more – including this one.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to access the DualSense controller deal immediately.

We’re huge fans of the upgrade Sony made when it launched the DualSense controller alongside the PS5 in 2020. We felt it was a bold departure from previous designs, which truly paid of, and the much improved haptics and adaptive triggers have had profound effects on gameplay.

Our reviewer concluded: “It’s rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense. It’s a stunning peripheral, and one which introduces features we’ve simply never seen executed like this before.”

Of course, if you own a PS5 you already knew that. Perhaps you’ve been waiting for a perfect time to add second controller for two-player PS5 gaming. Wait no longer.