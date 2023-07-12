Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 owners need to nab this Prime Day headset deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re a PS5 owner and you don’t have a set of dedicated gaming headphones, you need to grab this Prime Day deal on the Pulse 3D wireless headset.

As part of the ongoing Prime Day sales event, Amazon is selling Sony’s official PS5 headset for just £74.09. That’s a chunky 18% saving on its usual price of £89.99.

Save 18% on the Sony PS5 Pulse 3D headset this Prime Day

Save 18% on the Sony PS5 Pulse 3D headset this Prime Day

The Sony Pulse 3D headset is currently on offer for Prime Day at an 18% discount.

  • Amazon
  • Save 18%
  • Now £74.09
View Deal

We scored the Sony Pulse 3D headset 4.5 stars out of 5 in our original review, which tells you how much we rate it. “It sounds, looks and feels great, while boasting features such as 3D audio and internal dual microphones which make it feel wonderfully innovative for the price,” we concluded.

It’s the perfect companion for the PS5 console, with a matching sleek monochrome design, a comfortable fit (it’s seriously light), and impressive Spatiral 3D Audio that works with the PS5 to immerse you in games that make use of it.

You don’t have to worry about a bothersome boom arm mic, either, as Sony has incorporated a surprisingly decent internal microphone system.

There’s also the benefit that only an official PS5 headset can bring, such as seamless integration (when you turn the headset off, the sound will automatically switch back to your TV) and full on-screen indicators within the PS5 UI.

Sure, you can get PS5 headsets that sound better, offer better voice options, or that can work on your mobile at the same time as working on your PS5. But none can match the all-round comfort and sheer convenience of the Pulse 3D, nor this brilliantly low price.

Prime Day wraps up today, so we’d jump on this PS5 headset deal sharpish if we were you.

You might like…

Best PS5 Accessories: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Accessories: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.