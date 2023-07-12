PS5 owners need to nab this Prime Day headset deal

If you’re a PS5 owner and you don’t have a set of dedicated gaming headphones, you need to grab this Prime Day deal on the Pulse 3D wireless headset.

As part of the ongoing Prime Day sales event, Amazon is selling Sony’s official PS5 headset for just £74.09. That’s a chunky 18% saving on its usual price of £89.99.

We scored the Sony Pulse 3D headset 4.5 stars out of 5 in our original review, which tells you how much we rate it. “It sounds, looks and feels great, while boasting features such as 3D audio and internal dual microphones which make it feel wonderfully innovative for the price,” we concluded.

It’s the perfect companion for the PS5 console, with a matching sleek monochrome design, a comfortable fit (it’s seriously light), and impressive Spatiral 3D Audio that works with the PS5 to immerse you in games that make use of it.

You don’t have to worry about a bothersome boom arm mic, either, as Sony has incorporated a surprisingly decent internal microphone system.

There’s also the benefit that only an official PS5 headset can bring, such as seamless integration (when you turn the headset off, the sound will automatically switch back to your TV) and full on-screen indicators within the PS5 UI.

Sure, you can get PS5 headsets that sound better, offer better voice options, or that can work on your mobile at the same time as working on your PS5. But none can match the all-round comfort and sheer convenience of the Pulse 3D, nor this brilliantly low price.

Prime Day wraps up today, so we’d jump on this PS5 headset deal sharpish if we were you.