It’s Prime Day and you know what that means – big discounts on Amazon’s own tech.

Here we’ve got a whopping 56% saving on the Fire HD 8 tablet, bringing down the typical £89.99 price tag to a very wallet-friendly £39.99. Can’t say fairer than that.

As with all the best Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to bag this special price. Of course, that Prime membership also bags you free delivery and all the Prime Video benefits that’ll come in very handy with this tablet.

For £39.99, you need to understand this isn’t going to be an iPad-beating tablet. However, as a media player and something to throw to the kids for a long car ride it’s an ideal device.

Some of the specs include 32GB internal storage (you can add a 1TB microSD card to boost this further), a 2.0Ghz quad-core chipset which Amazon claims is 30% faster than the previous version and, of course, Alexa built-in. There’s also 2GB RAM.

Unlike other tablets that run Android, Amazon’s Fire tablet use the brand’s own app store and user-interface. It’s very much designed to funnel you towards Amazon’s content and it does a great job at this. You’ll enjoy this if you’re already deep in the ecosystem.

Apps you can download include Netflix, Disney+, iPlayer, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and many, many more.

We gave the Fire HD 8 a 3.5/5 score in our full review, however it’s much more of a tempting deal with this hefty Prime Day saving.

In our review we said, “While it isn’t the best tablet around, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is a fine device, and for £89.99 it’s something of an impulse buy. If you’re after a cheap tablet, maybe for the kids, or something solely for watching media on your commute this is a good pick. Its screen is fair, the build quality is fine and there’s plenty of storage.”