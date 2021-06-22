Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Need a cheap tablet? The Fire HD 8 has dropped to just £39.99 for Prime Day

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

It’s Prime Day and you know what that means – big discounts on Amazon’s own tech.

Here we’ve got a whopping 56% saving on the Fire HD 8 tablet, bringing down the typical £89.99 price tag to a very wallet-friendly £39.99. Can’t say fairer than that.

As with all the best Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to bag this special price. Of course, that Prime membership also bags you free delivery and all the Prime Video benefits that’ll come in very handy with this tablet.

For £39.99, you need to understand this isn’t going to be an iPad-beating tablet. However, as a media player and something to throw to the kids for a long car ride it’s an ideal device.

Save £300 on this brand new top-of-the-line Samsung Neo QLED

Save £300 on this brand new top-of-the-line Samsung Neo QLED

Deals Kob Monney 4 mins ago
This hidden Prime Day deal on LG’s noise cancelling earbuds is unmissable

This hidden Prime Day deal on LG’s noise cancelling earbuds is unmissable

Deals Thomas Deehan 7 mins ago
Best Prime Day Switch deals: The biggest discounts on Nintendo’s console

Best Prime Day Switch deals: The biggest discounts on Nintendo’s console

Deals Thomas Deehan 55 mins ago
This five-star Samsung TV is one of Prime Day’s best deals

This five-star Samsung TV is one of Prime Day’s best deals

Deals Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Can’t afford Apple AirTags? This Tile Prime Day deal is the next best thing

Can’t afford Apple AirTags? This Tile Prime Day deal is the next best thing

Deals Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Save £200 off this brand new Hisense Dolby Vision 4K TV on Prime Day

Save £200 off this brand new Hisense Dolby Vision 4K TV on Prime Day

Deals Kob Monney 2 hours ago

Some of the specs include 32GB internal storage (you can add a 1TB microSD card to boost this further), a 2.0Ghz quad-core chipset which Amazon claims is 30% faster than the previous version and, of course, Alexa built-in. There’s also 2GB RAM.

Unlike other tablets that run Android, Amazon’s Fire tablet use the brand’s own app store and user-interface. It’s very much designed to funnel you towards Amazon’s content and it does a great job at this. You’ll enjoy this if you’re already deep in the ecosystem.

Apps you can download include Netflix, Disney+, iPlayer, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and many, many more.

BUY NOW: Amazon Fire HD 8 for just £39.99 (was £89.99)

We gave the Fire HD 8 a 3.5/5 score in our full review, however it’s much more of a tempting deal with this hefty Prime Day saving.

In our review we said, “While it isn’t the best tablet around, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is a fine device, and for £89.99 it’s something of an impulse buy. If you’re after a cheap tablet, maybe for the kids, or something solely for watching media on your commute this is a good pick. Its screen is fair, the build quality is fine and there’s plenty of storage.”

The Fire HD 8 is a good tablet, especially at this price. It’s cheap and cheerful and ideal for commutes or long car journeys.

Max Parker

By Max Parker

Deputy and mobile editor

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.