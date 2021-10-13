 large image

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has dropped below £30 – here’s where you can get it

Whether you’re after nostalgia or a new adventure, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition should be in everyone’s library, particularly whilst it’s on offer.

Bringing together the original trilogy of must-play Mass Effect games, the Legendary Edition only came out in May but has already seen its price plummet to just £29.97 from £49.99.

The first Mass Effect came out in 2007, so if you’re looking to relive the adventures of Commander Shepard then this remastered trilogy is the best place to start.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is the faithful remaster of the three main Mass Effect games. You can snag these iconic RPGs, now with boosted graphics and at 60fps, for under £30 for a limited time.

  • Currys
  • 40% off RRP
  • £29.97
View Deal

Throughout your adventure, you’ll be onboard the SSV Normandy, traversing the galaxy, taking on the Reaper threat whilst forging your own unique path and storylines with the CPU characters. The replayability factor is pretty important here too, as you can go back and see what you could have done differently in each play-through.

Plus, the Legendary Edition means you’ll be treated to enhanced graphics, with improvements been made to the depth of field, VFX lighting and shadows to make it a more immersive gaming experience overall.

There is also a boost in the resolution and dynamic range, with the ability to go up to 60fps on the PS4 version. Plus, if you’re the proud owner of a PS5, you will still be able to enjoy this game on the next-gen console at no extra cost through backwards compatibility.

Looking past the enhanced visuals, the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition game also comes with 40 pieces of downable content over the three single-player campaigns. It’s arguably the most ideal of going back and see what all the fuss has been about.

Trusted Reviews
So, it doesn’t matter if you’re an informed veteran of the series or someone who wants to experience the hype for the first time, there is plenty of content to dive into from the get-go.

You might want to act fast on this legendary deal though, as it seems there is only a limited quantity of the game left.

