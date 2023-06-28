Jedi Survivor just hit its lowest price since launch

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has just hit its lowest price since it launched.

The EA-published game landed in shops on April 28, and after two months on sale has finally hit a temptingly low price.

You can currently pick the game up from Hit for just £46.85, which is a saving of £23.14 on the £69.99 RRP. We’ve featured the PS5 version below, but this saving also applies to the Xbox Series X/S version.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the conclusion of the original game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, with our hero Cal Kestis now a fully fledged badass Jedi Knight. This means you’ll be starting the game with a fully fleshed out array of Jedi powers, but with plenty of new tricks to learn upon the way.

Jedi Survivor takes the weighty third person combat of the original and fleshes it out with new lightsaber techniques, and even finds space for a little Han Solo-like blaster action.

By limiting the game to current gen consoles (so there are no PS4 or Xbox One), developer Respawn Entertainment has also managed to greatly expand the scope of the world, with much larger and more open levels to explore. You can now find mounts to help get you around these vast environments.

In pretty much every way that counts, this is an upgrade on the original game, which was already pretty great.

If you’ve been on the fence about the game since its launch – perhaps due to some widely publicised technical issues – then this price cut should hopefull convince you to pick up Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s all patched up and ready to go at a much cheaper price.