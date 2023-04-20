 large image

Currys has dropped another unbelievable PS5 bundle

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you haven’t pulled the trigger on the PS5 purchase just yet, now could be the perfect time with this amazing Currys bundle.

The trusty UK retailer is offering Sony’s sleek console and three games for just £499. That’s not much more than the £480 the console sells for on its own.

As for the games you’ll be getting in this PS5 bundle, they include Saints Row: Day One Edition, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

This is essentially the bundle that appeared all-too-briefly at the beginning of the month, minus God of War: Ragnorok, and with £20 lopped off the price.

In terms of the game that are present, Saints Row: Day One Edition is a recent reboot of the trashy GTA-a-like series. If you’re after a sillier strain of open world do-anything game, this could be for you.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a high quality remake of an oft-forgotten PSP franchise spinoff, filled with opulent cinematics and breezy hack and slash combat.

But the star turn here is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – an entirely fresh entry in the series incorporates content from all nine of the mainline Star Wars films. We awarded the game 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, concluding: “With fun, accessible gameplay, stunning graphics and incredible attention to detail, it’s hard to imagine a better homage to the Star Wars series than what Traveller’s Tales has achieved here.”

As a PS5 bundle, it’s brilliant value for money.

