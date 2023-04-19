The DualSense Edge just got its first price cut

One of the most luxurious PS5 accessories out there, the DualSense Edge controller, has just received its first price cut.

Head over to the Hit website and you’ll find Sony’s pricey pro-level controller selling for £192.85. That’s a not inconsiderable saving of £17.14 on the £209.99 recommended retail price.

It’s still not a cheap bit of kit, exactly, but then the DualSense Edge has only been available since the end of January.

Besides, any kind of saving on the DualSense Edge is welcome, because its high price was just about the only think we had to criticise it for in our 4.5-star review. Well, that and battery life that doesn’t quite match the original DualSense.

Other than that, the DualSense Edge is an absolute treat to use. Its clever interchangeable stick module system makes it extremely customisable and repairable – if you’re experiencing any stick drift or general wear and tear, just pop a new one in.

The DualSense Edge also supplies a pair of additional paddle buttons on the rear of the pad, which can be mapped to any in-game function. These are a godsend in competitive shooters, where taking your thumb off the right stick to press a face button can mean instant death.

While we’re talking about rear-mounted controls, the ability to set the level of travel on the analogue triggers is a unique ability that really grants a lot of flexibility. You can switch to full-on hair trigger mode for those aforementioned shooters, and back to full travel for racing games and immersive adventures.

We also appreciate the fact that the DualSense Edge comes with a sturdy carrying case. You’re going to want to cart this thing around for those social gaming situations.

Another cool addition is a tougher, braided USB-C charging cable, which can be locked in during play.