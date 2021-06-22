Can’t afford Apple AirTags? This Tile Prime Day deal is the next best thing

Prone to misplacing your belongings? Amazon’s latest Prime Day 2021 deal is for you. The retailer has reduced Tile’s cheapest Bluetooth tracker by 40%, making it even more affordable than it usually is.

Any other day, you’d have to pay £19.99 to get the Tile Mate. Amazon has dropped the price to £11.99 for Prime Day, meaning you’ll save £8 by shopping before the sale ends at midnight.

The Tile Mate is the most affordable tracker in Tile’s line up, making it a great option if you don’t want to empty your wallet on Apple’s AirTag range.

The Mate is a small, durable Bluetooth device that can be attached to your keys, bag, wallet and more to help you track your belongings if they’re lost or stolen.

All you need to do is attach the tracker to your things and download the free iOS or Android app and you’ll be able to ring your Tile to locate it within 200ft next time you misplace them. You can also use the app to see your Tile’s last known location outside of the Bluetooth range, or enlist anonymous Tile users to assist you in finding it via the Tile Network.

You can also double press the logo on your Tile device to make your phone ring – even when it’s on silent.

The Tile Mate is water-resistant and has a user-replaceable one year battery. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and you can access additional features, such as Smart Alerts and free battery replacements, by signing up to Tile’s Premium service.

We gave the Tile Mate four out of five stars in our review, with reviews writer Adam Speight writing:

“The Tile Mate is the cheapest tracker in the range, but it offers the same functionality as the rest. At £19.99, its basic look and feel means you won’t be disappointed if it takes a kicking. New to trackers? Buy this. A tracker fan who wants something cheap and reliable? Then you should buy this, too”.

If you’re looking for a cheap and durable Bluetooth tracker, you can’t go wrong with the Tile Mate. Visit Amazon now to save 40% on the Mate and get it for just £11.99 before midnight.