Apple Watch 6 drops to £299 in anti-Prime Day deal

Yesterday, the brilliant Apple Watch 6 was subject to a ‘blink-and-you’ll-miss-it’ deal on Amazon where the 144mm wearable was down to just £299.

That sold out faster than you can say “PS5 stock”, but the good news is that it’s back at Currys, available to buy via the website and via Click and Collect. Once again, the price is just £299 for the blue model – a saving of £110 off its normal £409 retail price.

Deal: Apple Watch Series 6 for just £299 (save £110)

Other colours are available, but you’ll pay a bit more: £329 for the red version, £349 for the models in black and white, or £359 for the pink edition.

The Apple Watch 6 is the ultimate accessory for iPhone users, and will remain so until Tim Cook shows off the Apple Watch Series 7 on stage in Cupertino later this year. Like past versions of Apple’s wearable, it acts as a bridge from phone to watch, letting you read notifications and interact with your phone without getting it out of your pocket.

With the sixth version, it was a case of refinement rather than revolution, but the changes are all certainly welcome even if they don’t reinvent the wheel. The 2020 edition of the watch introduced blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep tracking, an always-on altimeter and a more efficient processor to the mix. Though even with the more efficient processor, you’re still only looking at a day’s battery life with each charge, unfortunately.

Deal: Apple Watch Series 6 for just £299 (save £110)

Despite this minor drawback, our deputy and mobile editor Max Parker described it as “still the best all-round smartwatch on the market” in his review. “It’s got a wide range of fitness features for varying users, excellent notification support, an unmatched haptic engine and a great design,” he added.

If yesterday’s £299 Amazon deal is anything to go by, then this won’t last long. If you’ve been after the latest Apple Watch, then make sure to add it to your basket sooner, rather than later.