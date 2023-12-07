Amazon’s dropped a slick PS5 deal for Star Wars fans

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor picks up where Jedi Fallen Order left off and now you can get the blockbuster sequel for under half price on PS5.

Amazon is selling Star Wars: Jedi Survivor on PS5 for £29.99. That’s a 57% and £40 saving on the original asking price of £69.99.

The physical version of the game comes with free delivery. You might have to wait a while for delivery, but at this price it’s worth the wait.

The game picks up the story five-years after the events of Fallen Order. No longer a Padawan learner, Cal has become a powerful Jedi Knight with a full repertoire of force abilities and lightsaber fighting styles.

There are new planets to discover, each with their own challenges and enemies. Even through the Cal’s a fully fledged Jedi, every day’s a school day and there’s the opportunity to master new skills, equipment and abilities.

The game, from Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games was published by Electronic Arts the game “follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times – but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?”

“To survive, players will build upon Cal’s training with an expanded list of iconic force abilities, combat stances, and lightsaber customsations that can be combined in new and different ways to fight as a Jedi. While the Force is a powerful ally, it may not be enough. Cal will have to get creative and master new abilities, tactics and even leverage the environment around him to overcome the obstacles ahead.”

The game, which came out in May this year, has an 85 score on review aggregator Metacritic. If you enjoyed the original, you’re sure to enjoy Jedi Survivor.