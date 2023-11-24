Write on! The Amazon Kindle Scribe is $100 off for Black Friday

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is the most flexible e-reader we’ve seen from Amazon and it’s no surprise to see a great deal on Black Friday… at Amazon.

Amazon US is selling the Kindle Scribe for just $239.99, which is a 29% saving on the $339.99 list price.

If you’re not familiar with the Kindle Scribe is a larger version of the e-reader range you know and love (it’s got 2x the screen real estate of the Paperwhite, for instance).

However, it’s combined with the ability to write, annotate, and even draw on the e-ink display. The idea is that you can write just as naturally as you do on paper.

It’s got a 10.2-inch display, making it great for PDFs and textbooks. Helpfully, the pen magnetically attaches to the side of the Kindle Scribe and you don’t have to charge it… ever.

There are 12-weeks of battery life available on this beast of an e-reader. There’s also 16GB of storage that’ll enable you to store thousands of books to read on the go. If audiobooks are your bag, you can connect to Bluetooth headphones and if you’d like to read in bed, there’s a backlight.

We reviewed the Kindle Scribe when it arrived last year and enjoyed the great pen and sharp display. Our reviewer wasn’t completely sold on this first generation product but did say: “As a first-gen device, the Scribe shows a promising future for this new type of Kindle. The quality of the hardware is excellent, while the actual experience of writing is close to perfect. The large screen is also an absolute joy to read on.”

There are some elements still to be worked on, including the absence of physical page turning buttons and some software quirks some may be put off by.

