Watch Frasier, South Park and more with Paramount Plus’ Black Friday offer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Fight back against the streaming services’ constant price hikes by signing up on the cheap for Black Friday. This offer gives you three months of Paramount+ for little more than a tenner.

Right now you can sign-up for Paramount+ for 50% off for three months. That means you’ll get the streaming service for £3.49 a month during the promotional period.

Paramount+ is on sale for Black Friday. You can get three months for £3.49/month. That's a 50% saving.

The offer appears to be available for new and returning customers, so this is a great chance to nab some great series and movies for the Christmas period.

Once the three months expire you’ll revert back to the standard price of £6.99 per month. The offer is open until November 27, so act fast.

So, amid the plethora of streaming options, why go for Paramount+? Well there’s the new season of the classic sitcom Frasier for starters. That’s been really well received.

And there’s access to the South Park library, including the Paramount+ exclusive specials and you’ll be able to watch the well-liked Yellowstone series and the prequel series 1883 and 1923.

Gamers out there will want to check out the Paramount+ original series Halo, while SpongeBob and Rubble & Crew are there to entertain the kids.

If you haven’t seen Yellowjackets yet, you absolutely must, and there’s plenty of entertaining moves like Teen Wolf, Scream, Top Gun: Maverick, and Babylon starring Marco Robbie and Brad Pitt.

So, this represents a nice opportunity to boost your streaming options and blitz through some shows before the full price comes into effect. Remember to cancel before the three months expire or you’ll automatically roll over into the full price.

You can see the best early Black Friday deals here.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

