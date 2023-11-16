LG’s Mini LED TV just fell to its lowest price on Amazon

The early Black Friday television deals are breaking cover and this offer on this 65-inch LG QNED set will take some beating.

Amazon is offering the LG QNED80 65-inch 4K HDR television set for $796.99. That’s $200 (20%) off the asking price of $996.99. Prime Members can get it delivered quickly and for free.

The large flatscreen set is built on the Mini LED tech with Quantum Dot NanoCell technology ,and is ideal for those big screen movies during the holiday season. It has a 4.4 rating (out of five) from 80 reviews on Amazon.

LG says the technology provides richer and more accurate colours in 4K. The company professes that “QNED combines cutting-edge Quantum Dots with LG’s NanoCell technology to create uniquely bright, colourful images. Dimming Pro dynamically adjusts the back lights to maintain deep black levels, allowing you to be immersed.”

There’s a 120Hz refresh rate, which is ideal for live sports action and gaming, while there’s also the a7 Gen6 processor, which uses AI to dynamically improve your picture and sound quality.

With webOS you’re getting access to the vast majority of the major streaming apps, including: Netflix, Max, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Youtube TV, and Spotify. There’s also support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2, while also offering support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant via the Magic Remote.

The TV supports 5.1 surround sound with your home entertainment system, as well as HDMI 2.1 and eARC support. Gamers will love the support for AMD FreeSync Premium, which matches the frame rates of the game you’re playing and the television you’re playing them on.

This is a great time to get your best Black Friday deals sorted early.