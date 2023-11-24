Get a brilliant Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer for under $100 on Black Friday

If your Black Friday goals include jumping on the air fryer phenomenon, you can snag a Ninja Foodi for under $100 right now.

Amazon is selling the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone air fryer for $99.97. That’s an $80.02 saving (or 44%) discount on the list price, and it’s among the best savings we’ve seen on air fryers this Black Friday season.

Ninja Foodi DZ071 Air Fryer for $99.97 The Black Friday bonanza continues with this brilliant Ninja air fryer, which is $80 off at Amazon right now. Amazon

Was $179.99

Now $99.97 View Deal

The compact design features a divider that separates the basket into a pair of 3.5 quart baskets that can operate for different times and temperatures. Together, they’re a MEGAZONE.

There are six cooking functions including air fry, air broil (which adds a crispy finish to all of your foods and can melt cheese like a champ), bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate.

As with all air fryers, the promise is healthier fried food with up to 75% less fat required. It’s faster too, up to 40% faster, when making a whole meal.

This model has a 4.8 star review on Amazon from a whopping 27,000+ reviews, so you shouldn’t have any qualms about snapping up this great air fryer deal. If you don’t love it, there are free returns too.

One customer wrote: “It’s so easy to use and the food always comes out perfectly cooked. I love that it has two separate baskets, so I can cook two different foods at the same time. This is perfect for busy weeknights when I don’t have time to cook two separate meals. I can just throw everything in the air fryer and let it do its work.”

