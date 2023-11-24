Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get a brilliant Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer for under $100 on Black Friday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If your Black Friday goals include jumping on the air fryer phenomenon, you can snag a Ninja Foodi for under $100 right now.

Amazon is selling the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone air fryer for $99.97. That’s an $80.02 saving (or 44%) discount on the list price, and it’s among the best savings we’ve seen on air fryers this Black Friday season.

Ninja Foodi DZ071 Air Fryer for $99.97

Ninja Foodi DZ071 Air Fryer for $99.97

The Black Friday bonanza continues with this brilliant Ninja air fryer, which is $80 off at Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was $179.99
  • Now $99.97
View Deal

The compact design features a divider that separates the basket into a pair of 3.5 quart baskets that can operate for different times and temperatures. Together, they’re a MEGAZONE.

There are six cooking functions including air fry, air broil (which adds a crispy finish to all of your foods and can melt cheese like a champ), bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate.

As with all air fryers, the promise is healthier fried food with up to 75% less fat required. It’s faster too, up to 40% faster, when making a whole meal.

This model has a 4.8 star review on Amazon from a whopping 27,000+ reviews, so you shouldn’t have any qualms about snapping up this great air fryer deal. If you don’t love it, there are free returns too.

One customer wrote: “It’s so easy to use and the food always comes out perfectly cooked. I love that it has two separate baskets, so I can cook two different foods at the same time. This is perfect for busy weeknights when I don’t have time to cook two separate meals. I can just throw everything in the air fryer and let it do its work.”

Here are some of our favourite Black Friday deals

Our favourite Black Friday deals

You might like…

Best Black Friday 2023 Mobile Phone Deals

Best Black Friday 2023 Mobile Phone Deals

Lewis Painter 5 hours ago
Best Black Friday 2023 PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Best Black Friday 2023 PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Ryan Jones 5 hours ago
Best Apple Black Friday Deals 2023: Latest discounts on iPhones, iPads, AirPods and more

Best Apple Black Friday Deals 2023: Latest discounts on iPhones, iPads, AirPods and more

Ryan Jones 6 hours ago
Amazon Black Friday Deals 2023 Live: The biggest discounts yet

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2023 Live: The biggest discounts yet

Ryan Jones 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.